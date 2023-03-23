BW Wellbeing World announces 2nd edition of Better Life campaign

Radio City and Mid-day brought to audiences the culmination of ‘Hitlist OTT Awards’ Season 4 through a virtual award ceremony with Radio City’s RJ Archana as the event host for the evening!

The award ceremony was conducted virtually on 17th March 2023 where the brightest talent in the digital content industry from around the world was recognized and celebrated. Being recognized as the original and most credible awards for the OTT industry, Hitlist OTT Awards acknowledged exceptional achievements of the prominent artists and performers in original programming and content created for Over-The-Top platforms. The virtual ceremony also featured special performances, exclusive interviews, and surprise appearances from some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Following the immense success of the previous three seasons, the fourth season of Hitlist OTT Awards left the audiences in awe as this season saw 67.5mn votes where the ‘aam janta’ voted for their favorite artists, web series, and movies across 16 categories. The renowned in-house jury, consisting of Mayank Shekhar, a well-known film critic and Mid-day's entertainment editor, along with Radio City’s RJ Salil Acharya, India's recognized star influencer, shortlisted the nominees from an extensive range of categories such as drama, comedy, reality TV, documentaries, and more, making the grand finale night the most magnificent event of the year.

Speaking on the culmination of season 4 of Hitlist OTT awards, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City, said, “This year has been immensely spectacular as we culminated Season 4 of the Hitlist OTT Awards with a whopping 67.5 million votes from the audience. Hitlist OTT Awards is one of our marquee properties and the most credible event that truly represents the best of the OTT world. The award ceremony was a night to remember as we celebrated the notable work of the stalwarts from the OTT entertainment industry. Our expanded categories, spanning drama, comedy, reality TV, and documentaries, elevated the event to a new level. We are elated to have acknowledged the game changers in the world of OTT Entertainment and their commitment to the industry. Radio City along with Mid-day will continue to brace the OTT entertainment industry through Hitlist OTT Awards in the coming seasons."

Mayank Shekhar, Entertainment Editor, Mid-day said, “This season, people voted like never before—running into tens of millions! Fans got excited, the short-lists were appreciated and the favourites won. That’s what we had worked for, and couldn’t have asked for more—in the fourth season of the Hitlist OTT Awards! Onwards to another year of bingeing.”

Here's the list of Game Changers in the World of OTT Entertainment!

Category Winners

Best New Series Mukhbir: The Story Of A Spy

Best New Season Panchayat S02

Best Adaptation (Book/Series) Mukhbir: The Story Of A Spy

Best Direct-to-Web Film Sharmaji Namkeen

Best Actor (Male): Series Ishwak Singh

Best Actor (Female): Series Shefali Shah

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Series Suvinder Vicky

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Series Tillotama Shome

Best Actor (Male): Film RajKummar Rao

Best Actor (Female): Film Shefali Shah

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Film Gajraj Rao

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Film Juhi Chawla

Best Ensemble Cast: Series Shantanu Shrikant Bhake

Best Non-Fiction Indian Predator: Murder In A Court Room

Top Internet Sensation Munawar Faruqui

Best Creator/ Show runner TVF