Yellophant Digital wins digital marketing mandate for anthi:

The new ROI driven agency Yellophant Digital from the stable of Merge Infinity Global is all set to launch and handle the digital and creative duties for the new haircare brand, anthi:

Being new in the market, Yellophant Digital will act as a launchpad to not only boost the brands social presence but launch the brand all over the country, creating brand awareness as well as handle other digital duties such as Social Media, Creatives, Performance Marketing, SEO, ORM, and Influencer Marketing.

Commenting on this, Nirav Maroti, Founder & Director, anthi: says, “We had a multi-agency pitch and finalized Yellophant Digital as our digital partners. We liked the way the team led by Preksha approached the strategy for the brand. They were nimble in grasping the brand program and their strategic outline was spot-on from the first interaction itself. Looking forward to an exciting year ahead with them. I wish them all the best!"

Preksha Seth, Co-Founder of Yellophant Digital, says, “We are more than excited to work with a brand that has a huge vision and that aims at simplifying hair thinning solutions and creating awareness around that sector. anthi: is the first Indian brand to pay attention to people's hair thinning needs and we can’t wait to help the brand reach out to its audience and offer the best creative solutions to help the brand fulfill its digital needs further. We plan on making this big and reaching out to the audience across the country and bringing to light, hair thinning problems that we never thought about. Our focus is not only creating digital strategies but creating awareness among the audience and we plan on making this big.”