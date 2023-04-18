VDO.AI launches entertainment experiential division, VDO.AI Entertainment
The division provides a platform to engage and connect with consumers through immersive placements and integrated creative solutions
VDO.AI, a global advertising technology innovator, today announced the launch of its new sub-division, VDO.AI Entertainment. The new division is focused on providing innovative and immersive digital experiences in the entertainment, gaming, and sports industries to create unique consumer connections.
Recent statistics indicate that the gaming industry has experienced significant growth, with over 2.7 billion gamers worldwide in 2020, up from 2.2 billion in 2018. This growth has prompted many brands to seek innovative ways to engage with consumers in the gaming industry. VDO.AI Entertainment offers a platform that enables brands to access a wide range of digital experiences that can revolutionize consumer connections across next-generation digital environments. The division provides a platform to engage and connect with consumers through immersive placements and integrated creative solutions.
On the launch of VDO.AI Entertainment, the CEO of VDO.AI, Amitt Sharma said, “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our clients an innovative new way to engage with their audiences and create unforgettable experiences in the trusted environments they are spending their time,”. He further added that VDO.AI Entertainment is an exciting new chapter in the company’s evolution.
“Our team is passionate about using technology to create experiences that bring people together. We believe that VDO.AI Entertainment has the potential to revolutionize the entertainment, gaming, and sports industries by providing immersive, interactive activations that truly capture the imagination of consumers while creating a story and connection to the brands,” said the Head of North America, Sean Black.
VDO.AI Entertainment’s launch comes at a time when consumers are increasingly demanding more engaging and interactive experiences from the brands they love. With VDO.AI's AI-powered technology, brands and advertisers can now deliver experiences that are not only memorable but also more effective at driving engagement, loyalty, and sales.
Podcasts allow empathetic communications
Guest Column: PR Strategist and podcaster Mamta Dhingra explains why brands should wake up to the many benefits of podcasts as a medium
By Mamta Dhingra | Apr 17, 2023 9:23 AM | 5 min read
Ask someone if they listen to a podcast, and there’s absolutely no way to predict their answers. Somebody could be an avid fan or not at all. Somebody would know of one from their memory – there’s really no in-between. What’s fascinating is to come across a marketeer and find out how little value podcasting is to them. Don’t trust me, trust these statistics: YouTube lately released podcast tools to all. YouTube worth $160billion approximately launching podcasting as a tool, Yes they have done their market research just fine. As per Statista, revenue in the Music, Radio & Podcast segment is projected to reach US$1,740.00m in 2023.
Podcasting; the underdog of the communications industry
Now, as a nation that’s widely exposed to radio since donkey years, the concept is not a whole lot new. It’s just re-packaged and ‘podcast’ as a term still sounds foreign to some. It is surprising because as per Podcasting, India is ranked the third in podcasting industry after USA and China. Approximately 150 million Indians will consume audio streaming, highlighting a huge opportunity of growth for podcasts currently, it states. The trend and affinity to podcasts emerged hugely during the pandemic, people found it easy to put it on and run around doing chores. So yes, the market is there and so are podcasters who are thriving but what it lacks is media attention. Media planners and buyers still don't consume podcasts enough and so the affinity to the medium is quite low, consequently leading to a slow uptake of podcasts in the media mix. Simply put, their understanding is quite nascent, they still don't know where to listen to a podcast.
Why does a podcast work as a great medium for brands? The reasons are plenty!
- Podcast consumers and listeners offer a niche category for podcast creators. They find an audience in people who are well aware of what they’re seeking
- They provide for ultimate brand integration because it reaches a targeted group of audience. The marketers know exactly who they are reaching out to, which makes podcasts the ultimate source for branding
- As stated in an article by Spiceworks, ‘A recent study from BBC, Audio: Activate, revealed that brand mentions within a podcast deliver a 16% higher engagement rate than the surrounding content — which is unique when comparing brand mentions in radio, which typically scores 5% lower than surrounding content.’
- Podcasts allow empathetic communications; it allows the brands to personalize the communications and after COVID this has become a huge 'focus' area for brands. As brand custodians, we need to a) imbibe empathy at the core of communications b) advise and educate the clients on why it will be profitable for them
A lot of the resistance towards accepting podcasting as an important tool also stems from our cultural response to accepting something new. Generally, Indians want risk-proof & guaranteed victorious investments. If it is in trend, it’s bound to work. But taking the risk as a first mover in the market, the resistance still persists. That doesn’t take away from some clients/brands who are experimental and not conservative.
Another challenge that is often brought to light is the reduced attention span in people. It is the era of visuals and ‘reels,’ but also, quality content. IF there’s one thing we have learnt today is not even Bollywood can do away with bad content these days, not even with humongous star power. The focus has to be exploring good content and focusing on the genres that will actually remain heavy on podcasting – majorly those that cover the 'how’s and why’s.’ Some such are Health & Fitness, Lifestyle, Luxury, Products, Financial Safety, Planning & Investments, Life, Motivational & Spiritual content integrated with stellar storytelling.
Podcasting Penetrating Regions
As reported by IAMAI and Kantar, about 351 million of India’s 692 million active internet users are in rural parts of the country and as per the report, ‘Internet in India’, there will be 900 million internet users by 2025 led by rural growth in India. With a penetration like this and easy availability to the internet, this doesn’t come as a surprise that it is helping the medium reach regional markets at a rapid rate.
Podcasts were earlier considered to be premium, something that only the elite would consume but that is a huge misconception. Many popular podcasters have shared that currently, there are more shows in regional languages other than Hindi and English and that they enjoy an audience in Tamil, Bengali & Punjabi consumers amongst other languages. Even if we check the figures at Spotify India, one of the top audio streaming platforms has content being created in 13 different languages. Further, the audience is slowly becoming habitual to long-form content.
Who would have thought?
We must be living under a rock to not realize the power of regional influencers. In fact, top brands are now investing in regional influencers to tap the non-urban markets. There is an undisputable surge of regional communicators who reach remote audiences and have the power to help brands take over newer, more loyal consumers.
Going by the words of Agith George Kuruvilla, Co-Founder & CBO at Ideabrew Studios, "Podcasts will be a bigger game-changer when actually the influencers will take to Podcast as a medium."
Fortunately, podcasting is spreading massively in the regional markets, as we’ve discussed above. And thankfully for us, regional influencers are the real MVP. So, it’s time we put 2 & 2 together, eat our own dog food as marketeers and unbound the great potential of podcasting – at the scale it deserves to be national.
The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com.
Open internet advertising opportunities have never been greater: Emily Yri
Yri, Vice President, International Marketing at PubMatic, talks about her new role, the opportunities ahead in the sector, and more
By Shantanu David | Apr 17, 2023 9:07 AM | 3 min read
Emily Yri, recently elevated to Vice President, International Marketing at PubMatic, has a new remit with the management of marketing for PubMatic in Europe and the Middle East, as well as running the APAC regional marketing operations.
“In my new role I am looking to drive further alignment between our EMEA and APAC marketing programmes and identify and support new opportunities for growth. Two areas I find particularly exciting at the moment are the opportunity for independent ad tech and the growing focus on responsible media.”
“As advertisers and publishers continue to actively look for alternatives to the walled gardens, and with ongoing antitrust activities playing out, the opportunity for open internet advertising has never been greater,” she adds.
Yri points out that the digital supply chain is evolving, as are the roles traditionally played by technology partners – publishers and buyers are looking for technologies that offer greater efficiency, more transparency and ultimately help them better compete. It’s a really interesting space right now.
“We just released a new whitepaper, The Supply Chain of the Future, which outlines how customer needs are evolving and what that means for our industry. Supply chain evolution, and the rise of independent, unbiased ad tech, goes hand in hand with something else that I believe is hugely important – responsible media,” she says.
The term “responsible media” encompasses multiple definitions for Yri. On the one hand, it can refer to how publishers, agencies and advertisers integrate environmental, economic and social issues into their business operations.
“But it can also include DE&I initiatives—such as a more multi-dimensional approach to behavioural targeting—or even consumer privacy. Responsible media has become an increasingly important issue for publishers, advertisers and agencies and the digital supply chain plays a crucial role,” she elaborates.
“Two more areas I think are particularly pertinent to the APAC market are mobile app and commerce media. Mobile app publishers in APAC are particularly well positioned to benefit from a growing trend of brand dollars flowing into the space,” she says.
Yri observes that for years, advertisers have used traditional channels, such as print and TV, to build their brands while relying on digital channels to achieve short-term performance goals. “But as people spend more time on their mobile phones – advertisers are following to drive business goals, including branding objectives. This is a huge opportunity for mobile app publishers in APAC – many of whom have lots of international traffic.”
Capturing global brand spend doesn’t just mean incremental revenue, there are lots of other benefits too. With no action required from the user, the brand ad experience is less disruptive than performance ads, making for a better overall user experience—a crucial benefit for gaming apps in particular.
“A less disruptive experience also means that users spend more time with an app, improving customer retention and improving their lifetime value (LTV). To access global brand demand, it is important for publishers to work with an SSP partner – like say, PubMatic - that has strong relationships and access to key media buyers in the desired markets,” concludes Yri.
Twitter to allow creators to monetize on the social media platform
Twitter will not get the cut of this money for 12 months
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 15, 2023 6:00 PM | 1 min read
Twitter owner Elon Musk has said that users on the platform can now monetize their own content through subscriptions along with long form text and hours-long videos.
Twitter will not get the cut of this money for 12 months, instead users offering the subscription through enabling a tab called “Monetization” will get all the money subscribers pay apart from the charges platforms such as Android and iOS levy.
“We will also help promote your work. Our goal is to maximize creator prosperity. At any point, you can leave our platform and take your work with you. Easy in, easy out,” Musk tweets.
This move comes after Twitter’s merger with X Corp and Musk’s moves on verification as he bumped up prices of Twitter Blue to $8. Musk has been trying to boost the revenue of Twitter as last year it faltered on its ad revenue.
In a Twitter Spaces live interview with BBC Elon Musk said that running Twitter has been "quite painful" and "a rollercoaster”.
In the new change for verified accounts, Twitter will now support tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting, accessible to Twitter Blue users.
Musk, however, did not give any further details on how creators will monetize their work.
Former Netflix India Marketing Director Shagun Seda joins Viacom 18
Seda quit Netflix India in December 2022 after a two-year stint
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 4:50 PM | 1 min read
Shagun Seda, former Marketing Director (Films & Series), Netflix India, has joined Viacom 18 Media as Senior Vice President & Creative Head, Marketing.
As per sources she will be heading the Marketing initiative at Jio Cinemas.
Seda quit Netflix India in December 2022 after a two-year stint. She had joined the streaming giant in November 2020 and was in charge of the overall marketing of Netflix's India content, brand and talent.
Prior to joining Netflix, Seda was with DDB Mudra Group for over seven years, helming its creative department for the western region in her last role there.
She has also held creative leadership roles at TBWA\India and MullenLowe Lintas Group in the past.
Zee Music Company renews licensing agreement with Meta and YouTube
The company has signed a 3-year partnership with YouTube and a 2-year partnership with Meta
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 1:30 PM | 2 min read
Zee Music Company, a division of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, today announced the renewal of its licensing agreement with two of the world's largest digital content-streaming companies, YouTube, and Meta (formerly known as Facebook). The deal will allow both platforms to continue offering high-quality music content from Zee Music Company’s rich catalogue of 11,000+ songs. With an increasing number of audiences tuning in to Indian music from across the globe, the inclusion of the latest music libraries from India will allow users and YouTube Shorts creators to stay up to date with the latest music trends and styles.
With its massive user base, YouTube remains one of the largest digital content platforms in the world, and the ongoing collaboration between the two companies is set to elevate the music experience for its users. Additionally, songs on short format video platforms often receive a new lease of life when picked up by multiple popular creators, leading to renewed interest and wider popularity. Zee Music Company's extensive music collection has already garnered over 290 billion views across its YouTube channels with 130 million plus subscribers being a testament to its enduring popularity. As part of the deal, users can continue to use Zee Music Company’s entire catalogue to create multiple social experiences across YouTube as well as Meta platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram. Talking about the deal,
Anurag Bedi, Chief Business Officer – Zee Music Company said, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with YouTube and Meta. Both platforms have proven to be invaluable partners for us, helping us reach new audiences and connect with fans in new and innovative ways. We look forward to working together to continue delivering high-quality music content to our shared users. We aspire to continue pushing the boundaries, leveraging new revenue streams and collaborations in the ever-evolving digital music ecosystem.”
Amongst one of the youngest and India’s second largest music label – Zee Music Company has a rich catalogue across many different genres including film and non-film music, as well as devotional and pop music in more than 22 languages. In the last fiscal year, the label has released over 2500+ new songs. The renewed deal comes at a time when the music industry is experiencing rapid growth in the digital space. The inclusion of the latest music libraries from India on both the platforms is a significant step towards promoting the diversity and growth of the music industry.
The future focus is to build more instant products for real-time engagements: Rezolve
Team Rezolve speaks to exchange4media about the importance of deep technology, its use in Rezolve’s products and the future of the company
By Nilanjana Basu | Apr 14, 2023 8:53 AM | 6 min read
Deep technology and its use in areas like customer engagement and personalized forms of marketing have evolved multifold over the last decade. Rezolve, a mobile commerce and engagement platform, understands that leveraging research to convert it into technological solutions for engagement with customers is a great way to grow a brand. Hence, the company places its bets on deep technology as an innovative way to boost customer engagement.
Rezolve went into a business combination with a special acquisition company named Armada Acquisition Corp I in 2021. The combined company is slated to publicly trade on NASDAQ.
Amid this major change in the company, exchange4media got into a conversation with Rezolve's global head of communications, Urmee Khan; the Global CEO, Products, Technology and Digital Services, Sauvik Banerjee; and CEO, India, Sunder Madakshira. They spoke about the company’s journey, its future focus on technology and the importance of customer engagement in India.
Excerpts:
Could you tell us about Rezolve, its work and its journey over the years?
Urmee: Rezolve started back in 2015 with one simple aim – to create a universal platform for brands to engage with their customers. The heart of the platform is a range of interactive triggers which brands and retailers can use to attract customers and bring them through to an ‘Instant Checkout’ flow for easy purchase.
The biggest change for Rezolve in recent years has been in expanding its platform beyond mobile apps and into the online space. Rezolve’s triggers now allow consumers to engage immediately online, or else choose to continue in the retailer’s app (if they have one). This enables any company to promote via Rezolve, not just large companies that have their own apps.
What are your thoughts on deep tech and how can brands grow using it?
Urmee: The purpose of deep tech is to make complicated solutions appear simple, so that any company can plug-in and benefit from someone else’s hard work, rather than building their own solution. This is exactly what Rezolve’s platform does. Managing customer sessions and customer accounts, testing on a range of platforms and devices, supporting e-commerce in a range of territories and regions – this is complex stuff. Rezolve has put years in to building a solution where all its power can be accessed by any company via a few simple connections.
Sauvik: Rezolve is a deep tech company focussed on triggers for consumer engagement which are contextual. Invisible watermark, audio and video triggers are built to engage the end consumer for various use-cases agnostic to industries. Instant Act, Instant Buy in an app economy is key to conversion and engagement OKR’s of every organisation.
Rezolve champions in this domain on real-time engagements powered by GeoZones which the marketeers or engagements teams can utilise on a daily basis. The core IP of Rezolve revolves around customer gratification wrapped with proximity marketing. The entire technology stack is built in-house with design and utility global patents pending. In the age of AI, Rezolve has a roadmap to integrate its own deep tech products and wrap around a N=1 Personalization for all of its clients who are focused on conversion in the consumer internet space.
Since a lot of Rezolve's products deal with customer engagement, could you tell us a bit about how important it is to engage with your customers pre and post buy and what are the new developments in that space?
Urmee: What many software providers forget is the transaction itself is the smallest part of any ecommerce journey in terms of time. The consumer’s ecommerce journey starts from the moment they hear about your product and doesn’t finish until that product arrives in their hands.
Rezolve has a range of interactive triggers to help customers arrive at the point of purchase as smoothly as possible and give them all the information they need to make their decision to purchase. A recent technological leap forward that’s really helping merchants at this point is AI for text generation. Merchants who are not natural marketers can quickly generate promotional content for their products which are informative and give good reasons to purchase.
Once the purchase is made, our platform provides status updates and the merchant can provide customer service options. This is where AI can come in again, as customer-service Ais have come a long way from just being an annoyance you have to go through before finally reaching a real person. When properly ‘trained’, they can deal with a huge number of basic queries quickly and effectively.
Sunder: The Indian consumer jumped straight to the mobile phone to access the internet (sidestepping the desktop and laptops). For the brands to engage with the consumer across the engagement cycle was therefore super critical. However, this is engagement cannot mean only identifying and purchasing steps but addressing the full buying cycle ranging from discovery to awareness to buying to fulfilment to advocacy. Rezolve helps the brand across all these steps with a bonus – Instantly. The instant functionality ensures significant reductions in dropout rates across the buying. Brands are using Rezolve’s capabilities from helping consumers be aware of the brand to get them to brand advocates. Nowhere are these functionalities important than in India with young, empowered consumers at an unprecedented scale.
What will be the next areas of focus for Rezolve in terms of marketing, advertising and growth?
Sauvik: The future focus is to build more Instant products for real-time engagements powered by frequency and AI for retail and other industries. Rezolve Prima facie is not a technologist or a product instrument but a core marketing and advertising instrument which helps, conversion, huge volumes of commerce transactions and create a beautiful synergy for a customer between online to offline and vice versa.
Sunder: Rezolve has engaged with the leading enterprise customers across Banking, Retail, e-Commerce, Travel & Hospitality, CPG and Government sector. The focus is on brands which want to scale up using the mobile apps. The response has been overwhelming. Brands have reimagined the consumer journeys with Rezolve’s unique capabilities which were not available to them thus far. Rezolve has partnered with digital marketing agencies to increase the outreach to brands with an appetite for growth. In the coming months, Rezolve will partner with some of the marquee brands to help them scale their customer experience quotient.
We don’t look at the business with TV and digital demarcation: Jyoti Deshpande, Viacom18
Panellists at the 'Future of Video India' conference held on April 13 discussed the pressing issues of the streaming industry in the post-pandemic era
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 8:57 AM | 3 min read
Viacom18 doesn’t look at the business with TV and digital demarcation. Rather, it focuses on leading the disruption with an aim to grow video, be it a TV or digital platform, Jyoti Deshpande said on Thursday at the “Future of Video India” conference in Mumbai.
Organized by Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA), the event saw the attendance of top executives of leading streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Viacom18, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv and Ad Tech firms like PubMatic, Magnite and Samsung Ads. The conference sought to discuss pressing issues of the streaming industry, which grew exponentially during the pandemic but now the growth engine has slowed down.
In a conversation with Louis Boswell, CEO of AVIA, Deshpande explained why Viacom18 was still straddling both the linear and digital landscape even as it had announced it would be a digital-first media company. According to her, linear and digital both share the same business models, revolving around subscription and advertising and serving video content.
When asked about the prospects of Connected TV growth in India, Deshpande raised concern over the lack of entry-level CTV. “The idea is to slash down the price. Where is the entry-level connected TV? However, anybody who is upgrading from normal TV will upgrade to connected TV,” she said.
Deshpande also spoke about the importance of the rigour of storytelling, the acquisition of content from multiple producers across regions and countries, use of technology, and AI to make consumers' journeys easy and keep them entertaining.
Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video India, discussed how OTT has emerged as the Catalyst for Change in India's storytelling ecosystem, providing a level playing field for content creators and talent, and creating new revenue streams for the Indian film industry.
Sajith Sivanandan, Head, Disney+ Hotstar India, shared insights on how after witnessing rapid growth in recent years, the OTT market in India has entered a transformational phase which calls for an ingenious approach to the manner in which streaming platforms need to innovate for growth. He also explained Disney+ Hotstar’s regional strategy and priorities for growth in the coming year.
The panellists also discussed profitability, ARPU, sustainable monetisation models, and changes in the Indian SVOD market. Monetisation is a big challenge for OTT players due to rising content costs, stiff competition and economic downturns that have forced many consumers to avoid having subscriptions and rather rely on ad-supported (AVoD) models, stakeholders said.
India currently has over 100 million SVOD subscribers and this number is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 17% to reach 224 million by 2026, according to a 2022 report by Deloitte. But there is still a large number of consumers who do not want to pay for content. Industry leaders discussed various ideas to sustain growth which ranged from having a strong content bank to strengthening ad-supported platforms to the bundling of apps and rationalization.
Content piracy also emerged as a major pain point for all OTT players. “We can never stop piracy completely, but can only minimize it with the use of several layers of protection,” says Manish Verma, Head, SonyLiv Technology.
Vynsley Fernandes, Whole-time Director, Hinduja Global Solutions, CEO, NXTDIGITAL, in a discussion with Karan Taurani, SVP, Elara Capital, discussed the present status of linear cable distribution and bundling of apps by MSOs for rationalization.
Clare Bloomfield, Acting Chief Policy Officer of AVIA and Anjan Mitra, India Consultant of AVIA were present on the occasion along with several other industry leaders.
