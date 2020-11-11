Uday Sodhi’s Kurate Digital Consulting to produce sports content along with Rootanian

The collaboration aims to create branded digital sports content that will provide scale and drive engagement across social media and other channels

Kurate Digital Consulting has joined hands with Rootanian for the production of digital sports content.

“As more and more cricket heroes are emerging, the propensity to consume cricket on digital platforms is going to increase exponentially. Soccer leagues like the EPL and UEFA Champions league also have a strong following on digital platforms. Domestic leagues in other sports, kabaddi, hockey and sensitivity to develop sports talent in major Olympic disciplines are going to provide the impetus, and the appetite to consume sports will only grow in the country. Brands love to associate with Digital Sports Content as more consumers become mobile-first content consumers,” says Uday Sodhi of Kurate DIgital Consulting.

“With all the major sporting events resuming their LIVE telecast including cricket and EPL there is going to be a rush for digital sports content to compensate for shortfall in revenue and period of inactivity. All kinds of promotional deals and sponsorships are going to resume in full swing and that’s a big impetus to digital sports content producers,” says Naina Toor of ROOTANIAN, a creative director & media professional in sports and entertainment.

Embarking on the strong demand for digital sports content the collaboration between Kurate Digital Consulting and Rootanian was forged between two stalwarts of the streaming industry - Uday Sodhi and Naina Toor (both senior ex-employees of Sony Pictures Network and with over a decade of successful careers in the Media and Digital industry and Creative Content & Direction respectively).

The collaboration boasts of highly skilled support staff who have embraced state-of-the-art technology to produce high quality digital content. The genesis of this collaboration is to create branded content which will leverage the expertise of both within a sports context and will be able to provide scale and drive engagement across social and other channels as per the defined marketing objectives.

Advertising funded programmes are another focus area of this partnership which will be able to leverage sports in a big way to get the advertisers message across One of the recent and successful offerings of the collaboration is ‘Viru ki Baithak’ featuring Virender Sehwag, a daily morning show on ‘Facebook Watch’ which focuses on cricket with interesting trivia and match analysis, around the ongoing T20 League in Dubai.

The Season 1 for “Viru Ki Baithak” has been an instant hit with the Social Media Audience. The episodes have been garnering millions of views on social media and have taken the cricket world by storm. The reason for such a new property to become a big hit with cricket fans is the power of the concept coupled with Virender Sehwag’s unique style of delivery, his witty remarks, crackling narration and extra-ordinarily funny references, which was the brainchild of Toor and Sodhi.

The IP of the show is owned by Rootanian.