Teen Bandar wins digital creative mandate of Razorpay

Integrated marketing agency Teen Bandar today announced its digital creative mandate win of payment solution brand Razorpay. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

As part of this new partnership, Teen Bandar will be responsible for a nationwide immersion of Razorpay’s social media content across platforms. The team’s mandate will include curating an all-encompassing content strategy to strengthen brand position and engagement across digital touch points.

Prashant Chari, Co-founder, Teen Bandar shared his thoughts on the collaboration, “There are very few brands which can confidently stand up and own a category, Razorpay is one of them. Over the last few years, they have been integral to many businesses and will continue to power many more in the future as well. For us, this is a great opportunity to work and fuel the brand with some outstanding ideas in the digital domain.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)