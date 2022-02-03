Sony Music & Sony Pictures launch ‘Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India’

Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment has announced the creation of Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India (SETVI), a new entertainment company focused on creating ventures for media talent in India.

Shridhar Subramaniam, Sanford Panitch and NP Singh (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sony Pictures Networks India) comprise SETVI’s board of directors and Vijay Singh will lead the new company as CEO.

In the first official cross-corporation joint venture for Sony Group in India, SETVI combines the expertise and global reach of both companies, leveraging the vast pool of commercial talent and star-power in India to build investment opportunities, partnerships, metaverse solutions and more for talent.



“SETVI will leverage our expertise, deep local relationships and global reach to give talent the potential to scale, become household brands and fully realize their creative and commercial potential,” added Shridhar Subramaniam, President of Corporate Strategy and Market Development in Asia and Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment. “The digital revolution and India’s unique start-up culture bring huge opportunities and SETVI’s role will be to partner with talent to build and serve their fans in exciting new ways.”

“Sony Group’s ecosystem in India offers far-reaching and unique opportunities for talent to build their brands in an authentic way,” said Sanford Panitch, President, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group.

