Power League Gaming names Langoor as digital transformation agency partner

Power League Gaming has selected Langoor as its new digital, creative and strategic agency partner.

Langoor will be responsible for developing innovative and immersive digital experiences that will help the MENA region’s most disruptive gaming, content and esports activation company reach new gaming audiences.

Matthew Pickering, CEO of Power League Gaming said: “For the past decade, PLG and its teams have shaped the gaming and esports sector in the MENA region. We have consistently produced ground-breaking, disruptive mechanics that successfully connect global brands with gaming audiences. We are thrilled to welcome Langoor as our new digital transformation agency. Together, we look forward to building and designing engaging content platforms and developing the region’s next generation of gaming and content leaders.”

Venugopal Ganganna, Co-founder and CEO of Langoor said: “The Middle East is the fastest-growing market for gaming in the world. Not only does the region have an amazing gaming community but it also generates the highest gaming revenue per user. With the advent of Web3 and Meta, and the regions' ability to adapt to these new emerging tech, we see players like PLG playing a supercritical role to innovate and grow the category. We are proud to partner with PLG on this exciting digital transformation journey and look forward to helping them reach gaming audiences across the MENA region and beyond.”

