Pocket Aces’ Loco and Logitech G join hands to host PC tournament

Loco, live game streaming and esports platform, has announced its partnership with PC accessories brand, Logitech G. With a vision to reach out to the PC gaming community which is expected to be valued at $36.9 billion, both brands have teamed up to host one of India’s largest PC gaming tournaments. The tournament will see skilled PC gamers competing across four of the most popular and exciting PC games - Valorant, CS: GO, Rainbow 6 Siege, and DOTA2.



This association will help create a unique value proposition for both the brands, showcasing Logitech G’s gaming peripherals/ gear/ accessories, as premium products along with Loco hosting an undoubted seamless streaming experience for players and viewers across the globe. The five-month-long tournament that kick started in September'20 received a resounding response, with over 96 gaming teams including A-lister teams and pro players competing for top honors. Live-streamed on the Loco app, viewers can follow their favourite players, and see first-hand how Logitech G products can improve their play, apart from learning a new skill set to better their game. Further adding to the excitement and grandeur of the tournament, influencers such as AnkkitaC and Hydra Flick have also come on board as commentators.



Commenting on the partnership, Dhiraj Soni, Head of marketing and gaming category, Logitech India said, “Logitech G has been constantly innovating for the vibrant and young community of gamers to have an immersive and seamless gaming experience. We carry a legacy when it comes to gaming peripherals and we are thrilled to partner with Loco to reach out to the gaming community through the esports tournament.” He further added, “We have been contributing significantly towards building a robust gaming ecosystem. We have a wide portfolio of products, enabling first time gamers with G102 mouse and G213 keyboard, enhancing performance for gaming enthusiasts with G502 mouse series and G733 wireless headsets, and appealing to pro gamers with the highly successful GProX headset.”



Speaking about the partnership, Anirudh Pandita Founder, Pocket Aces, said, “We are at a key inflection point for gaming in India and we are excited to collaborate with Logitech, which has been at the forefront of supporting the gaming ecosystem in multiple countries. Working with a hardware giant like Logitech creates exciting possibilities for increasing penetration for PC gaming in the country and supporting existing gamers in the category. As the home of Indian gaming, Loco will continue to work towards supporting various categories of gamers and providing pathways for them to demonstrate their skill to the entire nation.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)