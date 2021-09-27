Planecast to host Amrita Live on its platform

Planetcast media services announced today that Amrita has launched its OTT service Amrita Live on Planetcast’s multiscreen digital platform. As a part of the strategic partnership, Planetcast will host Amrita Live Digital platform's most popular content from its library comprising more than 5,000 hours and various live events. Amrita Live is an exclusive Over-the-Top (OTT) platform dedicated to content related to Amma, Sadhguru Sri Mata Amritanandamayidevi, and the world-renowned Indian spiritual & humanitarian leader whose life and message of love & compassion inspires and transforms millions around the globe.

Planetcast’s Multiscreen Digital Platform is a state-of-the-art white-label SAAS platform, which offers an agile, advanced, easy to deploy, and easy to manage OTT ecosystem. It can be completely customized to offer bulk ingestion, auto QC, and transcoding into multiple profiles. Planetcast video suite also offers encoding, transcoding, metadata tagging, uploading, and content management.

Commenting on the development of Amrita Live, Jayakesh Nair, COO of Amrita TV, said, “By launching our own OTT platform, we will offer our target customers, the luxury of watching content as per their convenience. We are committed to adopting technological & digital solutions for improving the overall operations. We are delighted to partner with Planetcast Media Services Ltd. for Digital multiscreen delivery. Also, 27th Sept 2021 will be the best day to launch this OTT platform as it marks AMMA’s 68th Birthday”.

Sanjay Duda, Chief Operating Officer at Planetcast Media Services, added, “Amrita Live is actively strengthening its presence in the international market by launching their OTT service. We are very happy to work with the growing and aspiring Platform. Together, we will work for massive viewership with multilingual content through versatile apps available on popular platforms, devices, and appliances. Given the success of their channels, we are very confident that Amrita Live will be able to become a very powerful player in the OTT industry”.

Another exclusive OTT feature is the multilingual series of Amma’s popular TV shows – ‘Ammayodoppam’ and ‘Amrit Ganga’. Both shows will be available in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi languages. You can watch the Amrita TV channel LIVE on this platform 24x7 as well.

Amrita Live will also be the only OTT platform offering a wonderful array of quality content ranging from spirituality to family entertainment and news & current affairs to superhit movies, targeting the global audience. It delivers HD quality video content directly to the viewers via app or website over the internet instead of the traditional distribution networks such as cable and DTH.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)