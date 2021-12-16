Parcos announces Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards 2022

Parcos- the Indian luxury beauty retail brand, has announced Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards 2022, to celebrate influencers, who, with their creative content, get up-close-and-personal with consumers and have a profound impact on their beauty, luxury and lifestyle habits. The brand has always worked very closely with influencers in India to nurture international partnerships and as an extension of the Baccarose partnership, it showcases brands such as the Shiseido group, L’oreal, Puig, Coty, Interparfums and many others. The company in a press note stated that this pioneering step by Parcos will nurture talent, provide a platform to the rising community of beauty and lifestyle influencers in India and provide them exposure to international brands within the Parcos family.

With the launch of the first Parcos store in 2004, to the current presence of 46 stores, the brand established award-winning retail outlets in 18 cities servicing customers across metros, select Tier I and Tier II cities with a plan to expand operations to 100 stores across India by end of 2023. From physical retail, the brand has expanded its operations to an omnichannel approach with the launch of Parcos.com, the go-to online destination for authentic luxury fragrances, skincare and colour cosmetics.

“We built the luxury beauty industry in India. Of course in the initial years when we started, it's traditionally been built across a brick and mortar format because that's been the only channel of sales that was available. About a decade ago when digital space both in terms of marketing and then as a channel of sales through e-commerce began to grow we decided to enter that space, though we may have been a little late entrant because there were some challenges with luxury, agencies and the way brands were merchandise but when we entered the space through Parcos shop-in-shop that was built out on the leading e-commerce platform today including Nykaa, Amazon, Myntra, Tata CLiQ, etc we were able to offer to those consumers the same luxury experience in a digital space that they would find in brick and mortar format” said”, Biju Antony, CEO and Executive Director, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products Pvt Ltd.

Antony further added, “As Parcos continues to grow, we must acknowledge that Influencer Marketing has played a key role in our brand evolution and is a vital component in our media mix suggestion to our partner brands, replacing traditional mediums of selling beauty. Inspired by Parcos’ ‘The Beauty of Luxury’ and fueled by our ambition to broaden the base of luxury beauty to a wider audience across different geographies and demographics, we are pleased to announce for the first time the “Parcos Beauty Influencers Awards 2022” in India to provide a platform for beauty and lifestyle influencers.”

Villoo Daji, Group Marketing Head, Baccarose Perfume and Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd., said, “Parcos has pioneered and grown Luxury Beauty in India over the last 20 years. Beauty is personal and influencers understand their audiences’ needs to craft their own, authentic yet realistic definition of beauty. Influencers form the core of popular consumer segments in marketing across categories and act as new-age beauty gurus for millennials and generation Z. Our aim, at Parcos, is to empower this community of influencers that powers our brands.”

The judging process, audited by Ernst & Young, will be judged by an esteemed Jury team of established names in Fashion, Beauty and Luxury in India. The microsite- influencerawards.parcos.com, will be open for entries from December 15, 2021- till January 6, 2022. The selection process will follow three stages and will be scrutinized through a customized digital tool. Contestants’ entries will be open for public voting till Jan 18, 2022, and the final 23 winners will be awarded at St. Regis Mumbai on Jan 21, 2022.

The jury comprises of eminent personalities from the industry including Fashion Designer, Narendra Kumar, Ace Fashion Photographer, Jatin Kampani, Celebrity Make-up Artist Clint Fernandes, Celebrity Skin Expert, Dr. Harshna Bijlani, Celebrity Hairstylist Anees Muss and Director of Content & Editor ELLE India, Kamna Malik.

The winners to be inducted into the ‘Hall Of Fame’ and be contracted with Parcos for a year-long partnership to be part of masterclasses, workshops and mentorship programs. They will also receive incredible media coverage, which would include a campaign where winners will feature in a leading magazine.

There will be 23 awards divided into 4 categories- Best in Class, Emerging Influencers, Platform & Category Influencers, and Creative Influencers. Influencers can only register through the Parcos.com microsite, influencerawards.parcos.com.

