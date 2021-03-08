Moj advocates for real womanhood with #Unfiltered campaign

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Moj, India’s leading short video platform has launched #Unfiltered campaign, encouraging women to break away from social taboos prompting them to be their real and genuine selves without any filter in their lives. Through this campaign, women are defying the social jibes, break internal barriers, shed inhibitions, shatter stereotypes and celebrate their true selves.

The novelty of the intention, motivated Bollywood celebrity Sunny Leone to participate in the #Unfiltered campaign with a transformation video, giving a strong message to her followers and the entire women fraternity. Known for her powerful persona and candid demeanour that resonates with her audiences, she has encouraged every woman to bring out her real self and abandon every filter in her life.

In her transformational video, she was seen celebrating winning over the challenges in the form of judgmental and sexist comments, uncalled criticism for her dance steps, non-cooperation from the industry and also, industry boycotting her from awards functions. She has been enthusiastic about her achievements despite all the challenges, and today, she is a successful entrepreneur, given one of the biggest blockbusters ‘Baby Doll’, and has a wonderful family. More importantly, she is proud of her being real and unfiltered, which has helped her sail through tough times.

Sunny Leone urges, “Women play multiple roles in their life … of a daughter, wife, mother, sister and so on. To make everyone around them happy, they sometimes compromise their real-self. I would like to encourage all women to come and join me today and celebrate their real-selves without worrying about others. This day belongs to us...the female power.”

The #Unfiltered campaign also features top women creators going through a reverse transformation as they break-away from their existing mould and go back to their original, unfiltered versions, showing the world that their self-worth is not defined by how society wants them to look and act. The campaign aims to encourage women to celebrate their innate beauty and express themselves freely and confidently.

“I feel there is such a huge need in the women of today to accept themselves as they are and most importantly to love themselves in their own skin. While make-up does boost one’s confidence and transforms a person completely, it’s fun to sometimes do the opposite. #Unfiltered by Moj has left a lot of influence, as it breaks the barriers of being a masked version and instead unfilter the real-self,” adds Sunny Leone.

Besides Sunny Leone, Moj #Unfiltered campaign has witnessed immense participation from the women creator community. Many women creators have engaged in this journey of transforming to real-selves on Moj, including the likes of Urfi Javed, Adhvithi Shetty, Daizy, Priyanka Sharma, Priyanka Tyagi, Shivani Kapila, Deepika Das, Divya Upadhyay and many more.

Commenting on the campaign, Shashank Shekhar, Director - Content Strategy, ShareChat and Moj said, ’As a platform that promotes self-expression and creativity, it’s our constant endeavour to encourage women to be their real selves and not give in to external pressures. We believe in the power of self-worth and with #Unfiltered campaign, we want to inspire each and every woman to follow her passion, let loose, live freely, blaze her own trail and truly be who she is without any fear or hesitation.’

