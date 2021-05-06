Ki.Karthikeyan and Ganeshmurugan launch media management startup

777 Media Forest aims to render services to clients by gauging audience as well as advertiser needs

Media veterans Ki.Karthikeyan and Ganeshmurugan have ventured into the media management space with their new startup 777 Media Forest.

It offers an array of products and projects, to acquire an engaged audience with the optimized platforms to create data customized, tech backed up products and services. It aims to render services to the clients by understanding the audience, as well as the need of the advertisers. This is enabled by providing engaging content to the right audience at right time with the right technology they prefer.

Ganeshmurugan who was a door to door salesman has come a long way, rising up the ranks over the past 16 years to set the benchmark of excellence in media marketing. Ki. Karthikeyan is a former journalist who worked in a legacy media house.

“Exploring with bird’s eye view and acting with end user’s mindset is always my game-plan which has proven success always. Although our mission and vision have evolved over the years with the rapidly changing environment, one thing that has stayed constant is our focus to drive business results for our clients by giving ideas, solutions & implementing the same!” comments Ganeshmurugan.

“Aware of the trends in media space and gauging the pulse of Global Tamils is inevitable in today’s viral age. Platform, preference, prediction play a vital role in customizing content. Our team’s unique customized approach which brings together the science of multimedia content & technologies will ensure that, engagement happens at all quarters!” adds Ki. Karthikeyan

777 Media Forest is developing an innovative app, which will be a one-stop solution for all infotainment packed entertainment.

The duo is also launching a strategic media channel “Tamilnadu Now” which will engage with the 80s,90s and 2k kids, with their taste and preference. The team is also pipelined more products in different platforms, which will be the need of the hour services for both audience and brands. They have put in all their experience and efforts backed up by their own funds, to make things roll as they dreamt off.

777 Media Forest has been working as Strategic Media Solutions Partner with several prestigious brands including Sathya Agencies, Sathyabama University, GBR TMT, ArunExcello, KAG Tiles and more. Going forward, the team will continue to match client’s needs with their capabilities, to drive maximum growth for them and their brand.777 Media Forest is set to usher in a new era of performance-driven brand building, not only in India but also globally.

