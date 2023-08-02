Govt to introduce Data Bill in LS tomorrow
The earlier version of the privacy bill was withdrawn last year in August
The government will introduce the 'Digital Personal Data Protection Bill' (DPDP) on Thursday in the Lok Sabha, said a media report quoting an official notification.
The Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw will introduce the bill in the Lok Sabha, according to the report.
This is the second time that the government is attempting to launch the bill. The earlier version of the privacy bill was withdrawn last year in August. The Union Cabinet approved the DPDP bill recently. It will allow voluntary disclosures of data breaches by companies and facilitate dispute resolution.
The bill will also allow companies to export data to countries except those prohibited by the government.
Parul Menghani quits Pocket Aces as Head of Marketing Communications & New Initiatives
She has previously served stints at ShareChat, Viacom18, Times Network, Disney, RBNL, Trell and Network18
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 6:53 PM | 1 min read
Parul Menghani has stepped down as the Head of Marketing communications and new initiatives at Pocket Aces.
Sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
Menghani, who joined Pocket Aces in October 2022 was responsible for leading its overall brand building and communications and driving new initiatives such as the company’s innovations in content-to-commerce.
Menghani has a vast experience and network across the media and entertainment (M&E) sector. She has close to two decades of experience across global organisations and start-ups. Her experiences and valuable industry relationships include leadership roles across organisations such as ShareChat, Viacom18, Times Network, Disney, RBNL, Trell and Network18.
DENTSU CREATIVE India wins SM mandate for Dailyhunt's Xpresso
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 11:31 AM | 2 min read
DENTSU CREATIVE India has won the Social Media Management mandate for Dailyhunt's new short-form news feed - Xpresso. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.
As per the mandate, DENTSU CREATIVE India will be responsible for crafting engaging and impactful digital communications for Xpresso. This includes managing social media platforms, creating captivating digital designs, and executing content marketing strategies for the brand.
“For the record, Xpresso - a feature within Dailyhunt’s app, helps deliver short-form news, updates, and trends to users in an immersive format. It caters to the ever-evolving content preferences of its users, particularly the dynamic and tech-savvy younger demographic where they can enjoy a visual news experience on the app with images, videos and more while staying up to date on all the latest developments,” read a press release.
Speaking on the partnership, Bhagyashree Saini, Director – Marketing, VerSe Innovation said, “We are thrilled to partner with DENTSU CREATIVE India to further strengthen the digital presence of Xpresso, Dailyhunt's captivating short-form news feed. By leveraging their expertise, we aim to elevate Xpresso's social media presence and provide an engaging experience for our users. As today's young demographic becomes increasingly driven and passionate about news consumption, this collaboration will enable us to effectively connect with our audience through captivating digital designs and impactful social media content, enabling them to stay informed and entertained at the same time. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with DENTSU CREATIVE India.”
Sahil Shah, President – Digital Experience, DENTSU CREATIVE India added, “Xpresso is quick, snackable & immersive, and above all, it’s made for today's modern consumers. And that's exactly how we want our marketing efforts to be. We are truly excited about how our ideas can seamlessly blend with the app's overall thematic and I look forward for us to scaling the app marketing endeavours through fast and impactful campaigns. Also, welcoming Xpresso to our DC universe is a great validation for us, as it showcases the trust such new-age brands like Xpresso are putting in DENTSU CREATIVE. We are thrilled to take this journey forward and make magic happen.”
Manika Juneja, Managing Partner, DENTSU CREATIVE India commented, “We are delighted to partner with Dailyhunt’s Xpresso to establish its digital presence. Creating content for a content platform that makes News Easy, Visual & Fun is a challenging task, and we look forward to creating exciting work that builds the brand and business.”
EPIC ON forays into originals
The OTT platform will launch its first six shows soon
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
EPIC ON, the OTT platform from IN10 Media Network, has announced its slate of original series. The originals promise to take viewers on an impressive journey through compelling narratives, unforgettable characters, and high-quality production values.
Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, said, “EPIC ON originals mark a significant milestone for the platform as we aim to strategically build new partnerships and engage diverse audiences, adapting to their evolving preferences. The IPs strengthen our long-term commitment to developing content, which is demographic and platform agnostic, to cater to different markets. The team is excited to produce a plethora of binge-worthy content catering to viewers’ varied palette.”
By creating compelling original shows, the platform aims to expand its horizon and connect with a broader spectrum of viewers. “We are delighted to unveil our first six original series to the world,” said Sourjya Mohanty, COO of EPIC ON, and added, “We have diligently assembled a remarkable ensemble of actors, creators, and writers who share our dedication to the art of storytelling.”
EPIC ON's original shows will span various genres. From gripping dramas to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, the content lineup promises to captivate and entertain viewers of all ages.
Now, Disney+ Hotstar mulling limit on password sharing: Reports
The streaming platform is considering allowing only four devices per subscription for its premium users, a news agency has reported
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 8:51 AM | 1 min read
Disney+ Hotstar may be next in enforcing a restriction on device log-ins. According to Reuters, the streaming platform is considering allowing only four devices per subscription for its premium users.
At present, a Disney+ Hotstar user can be logged in on 10 devices with the same subscription ID.
As per reports, the capping process is being tested internally before being rolled out later this year.
Last week, Netflix ended password sharing in India and other markets like Kenya, Indonesia and Croatia after testing it out in countries like the US and Canada.
Social media ads: How much is too much?
SM platforms have mastered the art of seamlessly blending ads into users' feeds. This allows ads to be consumed as content, without causing negative impact on user experience, say experts
By Shantanu David | Jul 31, 2023 8:47 AM | 9 min read
“We sell ads, senator.” That was Mark Zuckerberg speaking at the US Senate way back in 2018, when Facebook as it was then known, was under scrutiny for a variety of issues; Zuckerberg was explaining how and why Facebook is free.
Cut to 2023, Zuckerberg’s public interactions have become memes, Facebook is still free while operating under the new conglomeration that is Meta, and they’re still running ads. A lot of ads.
Indeed, according to multiple sources, the vast majority of Meta’s earnings come from their ad business at a cool 113 billion USD in revenues in 2022, with Statista noting that in 2020, 97.9 per cent of Facebook’s earnings were from ads.
But as anyone who’s been on Meta’s flagship Facebook platform would have noticed, over the years, those ads have increased significantly in number and visibility, with pop-ups, banners, flash notifications and other ad formats dominating screens which were once home to song lyrics in various fonts, kitten videos, and the vaguely racist ramblings of distant relatives.
All that is still there of course, but it seems that there’s content between ads, rather than the other way around. And the same holds true for practically every social media site one might visit today.
“The increase in ad clutter, especially during and after Covid-19, has impacted ad performance. When there are too many ads competing for attention, it can lead to ad fatigue and reduced effectiveness. Consumers may become desensitized, resulting in lower engagement,” notes Anmol Dang, AVP Media, FCB/SIX India.
The bad?
Sadhvi Dhawan, Group Media Director at Blink Digital, admits that in recent times, there has been a decline in completion rates for ads, particularly on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and other short video platforms.
“However, this decline is primarily observed when the offering or hook of the proposition in the ad takes time to build or the ad formats are disruptive in nature. Ads that seamlessly blend with the platform's environment when speaking to customers in the desired language or begin with that which would immediately get their attention, like starting with RTB rather than the brand first, maintain their performance and do not compromise the overall user experience," she says.
Ads that align with the content consumption habits of the audience have higher engagement rates and effectiveness, says Dhawan, adding that also, timing plays a significant role in ad success. Presenting ads at the right moment, especially during users' times of need, increases the likelihood of a positive response.
Rammohan Sundaram, President – Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, believes there is an issue with user experience, to say the least. “However, we have to consider content and advertising together, with a classic case in point being Influencer marketing,” he says.
“Influencer marketing, when done right through genuine content creators, works wonders. However, I am specifically referring to content creators who are stars, not the other way around. For example, Aiyyo Shraddha delivers fantastic performances for some of the largest financial brands in the country,” elaborates Sundaram.
“How would you describe this approach? Content in between ads or the other way around? However, if you look at it, the creator has a great knack for crafting the script, which is then spun in a manner that resonates with her followers, resulting in a massive reach that social media has to offer. If done right, there is no harm in this strategy,” he says.
“The key aspect of ad campaigns is the mind metrics, like Top-of-Mind Awareness (TOMA) and recall for products or services. We need to ensure our branding campaigns address these crucial questions. While we have immediate support with BLS, we must consider its reliability,” says Dang, adding, “Consumer engagement and ad effectiveness depend on factors like relevance, targeting, and customer experience. Regardless of the number of views or impressions, if ads don't resonate with the audience, ROI may suffer.”
Dhawan points out that social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have mastered the art of native advertising, seamlessly blending ads into their users' feeds. This strategy allows ads to be consumed as content, without causing any negative impact on the user experience.
“However, this approach might not work as effectively for news portals, where the abrupt display of interstitial ads during reading can be frustrating for users. Therefore, personalized and targeted advertising is crucial in these contexts, enabling users to make informed decisions while maintaining a positive overall experience,” she says.
The good!
“Today's consumers are more informed than ever before. They can distinguish between regular content and promoted content. However, despite this, I haven't observed any decrease in the time they spend using these platforms,” asserts Dang.
FCB/SIX, like many other agencies, uses Comscore to validate Monthly Active User data on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more. Over the past year, the MAUs on these platforms have only increased. For example, in June 2022, YouTube had around 444 million MAUs, and Instagram had around 275 million. As of July 2023, the numbers have grown to 464 million for YouTube and 327 million for Instagram.
Moreover, as per FCB/SIX’s research, the average time spent on these platforms has consistently increased over time, as supported by the GWI Hootsuite India Digital Report. In 2022, the average time spent on social media per day in India was approximately 2 hours and 36 minutes, which saw an increase of 11 minutes compared to the previous year. As of 2023, the average time spent on social media has further risen to 2 hours and 50 minutes, showing a 14-minute increase compared to 2022.
“This growth aligns with the increasing number of internet users, indicating that these platforms are not losing users but welcoming new ones too,” says Dang, continuing, “Additionally, tech giants regularly introduce new content formats, such as YouTube's Shorts and Instagram's Reels. These innovations have been well-received by users. For instance, Instagram's new introduction, Threads, ensures users always have something fresh to engage with.”
Sundaram observes that India is full of supply and has less demand, despite the massive growth in digital spends. “It hasn't reached the point of being overwhelmed yet. So, I don't think that is the case today; however, tomorrow the situation might be different, and one has to wait and see how consumer engagement gets affected in instances such as these,” he says.
The Slightly Misunderstood
Dhawan says the advantage of digital advertising is the ability to target specific audiences, as across different apps, diverse targeting options are available. “However, some news apps lack non-demographic and non-geographic targeting, limiting their ability to fully understand consumer intent. As a result, consumers might feel disconnected and less engaged with ads displayed on such platforms, leading them to explore other apps where targeting is more tailored to their interests,” she says.
Changes in the way ads are presented can also impact user experiences. Users become accustomed to a platform's behavior, and when ad display undergoes significant changes, it may disrupt their overall experience. Careful consideration must be given to ad integration to ensure a seamless and non-disruptive user experience.
“To improve ROI and engagement, we must balance ad frequency and relevance. Currently, most of the brands run campaigns at a frequency of 3 to 5, but with more advertisers, clutter increases, reducing brand recall,” says Dang.
“In my opinion, we should reassess our campaign approach. Brand will unfortunately have to focus on increased frequency (within relevant TG) to cut through clutter, which unfortunately will only add to the costs for the advertiser, unless the brand comes up with a standout creative idea,” he adds, saying that one such example that comes to his mind is a dairy brand (Country Delight), who with their high frequency campaigns created a lot of recall and buzz and did cut through the clutter and stayed with the audience and that has what won them sizeable number of customers across markets.
“Brands have come to recognize the significance of focusing on better returns rather than solely on reach or impressions. Understanding the impact of digital marketing on sales, they prioritize driving tangible results. As a result, the return on investment (ROI) remains strong, and digital marketing is seen as a potent tool for driving sales, going beyond mere online branding activities,” notes Dhawan.
The Takeaway
Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media, says that walled gardens, like Meta and Google, have become major players in digital advertising, controlling a huge chunk of the market with their closed ecosystems offering moderated access to data and audiences.
“The rise in ad content on social platforms has certainly had an impact on consumers but the user behaviour and expectations are also adapting synchronously with it. The dynamic ad market is witnessing significant changes, and companies are fighting hard as always. Ultimately demographic understanding and relevance play a crucial part and can change the way consumers interpret and respond,” he says.
The digital landscape is rapidly shifting and even the long dominant players are facing fierce competition from emerging rivals. “Meta continues to have strong ad consumption and viewability; however, a dicey economy and shuffling user preferences have now made marketers cautious to ensure a growth in ad revenue. Spot-on strategy and execution can be a game-changer for brands amidst any shifting dynamics,” adds Gandhi.
Dang is of the opinion that as long as these platforms continue to offer new and engaging content, user engagement will remain high. “They are also creating new advertising spaces for themselves. The ability to innovate or replicate features from other platforms has played a significant role in sustaining user interest. Overall, the continuous evolution and innovation by these platforms contribute to their continued success and user engagement,” he says.
Google is focused on being invested in all parts of the ad business: Dan Taylor
From AI adoption to cookie deprecation to charges of unfair practices, Dan Taylor, VP of Google’s Ad Business, spoke to e4m on a host of issues during his recent India visit
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 31, 2023 8:33 AM | 5 min read
Google is very focused on being invested in “all parts of the ad business” even as the tech giant is engaging with the European Commission “constructively to address competition concerns”, shared Dan Taylor, VP of Google’s Ad Business, during a chat with e4m.
He was responding to a question on how Google was communicating with stakeholders following the EU’s suggestion to divest one part of the ad business.
“Our business will succeed only when our partners succeed. So, we're really focused on our advertising tools. Our business works if advertisers can deliver results, publishers can get successful monetization, and users have a good sense of their privacy, along with being able to access content. Hence, we're very focused on being invested in all parts of this business because it supports an ad-supported web. At the same time, we are constructively engaging with the European Union Commission to address their competition concerns,” the Google executive said as part of a virtual roundtable during his recent India visit.
Taylor was in India to meet the company's clients and industry bodies among others. His visit was significant considering the massive layoffs and several lawsuits against the firm, including the one by digital publishers pending at the Competition Commission of India.
In June this year, the European Commission asked the tech giant to sell off some of its ad business to address concerns that Google was “throttling competition by leveraging its position” as the region's most dominant provider of both ad-buying tools for advertisers and ad-serving tools for publishers”.
Google owns all three sides of digital advertising – Demand Side Platform (DSP), Supply Side Platform (SSP) and Ad Exchange (AdX) – and has hence been charged with a conflict of interests.
The EU’s move came on the heels of similar lawsuits in the US that has come up with a Bill, which proposes companies processing over $20 billion in digital ad transactions will face restrictions on owning multiple parts of the ad ecosystem.
Responding to another question from e4m about the uncertainty in the ad business due to adverse reports, Taylor asserted, “We keep our teams focused on delivering great results for advertisers and differentiated monetization for publishers. We're obviously engaging with the different places where there are regulatory files. We are talking with regulators, we're talking with the press and with our clients.”
Citing the emergence of Tik Tok, Amazon, Connected TV and shift in online viewing habits, Taylor further explained, “It's as competitive and dynamic as it's ever been to operate an ad business. Besides, our tools on the digital advertising side for advertisers and for publishers are interoperable. And most advertisers and publishers do multi-homing.”
“The average large publisher uses six different AdTech providers to help monetize their website. The average large advertiser or agency uses more than three different buying platforms and not only do they use these platforms they use them at a per-impression level. And so, millions of times, if not billions of times a day, we're competing to win an impression,” he noted, defending the charge of conflict of interest.
Noting that India has been one of the cornerstone markets for Google, Taylor said the country has seen tremendous adoption of AI-powered tools, particularly analytical and predictive AI that delivers massive success in ad campaigns.
He further noted, “Google has had a longstanding commitment to the success of India's digital transformation, and we're excited about continuing to partner in its trajectory of becoming a $10 trillion economy. A tremendous opportunity continues to be right here in India.”
Privacy Sandbox to replace Cookie in FY24
Taylor stated that Privacy Sandbox API will replace third-party cookies in the “second half of 2024”. Deadlines for cookie deprecation have been extended several times in the past.
According to him, Sandbox may help in a “minor decrease” in both advertising spend and effectiveness of ads but still deliver "amazing marketing results" at a higher privacy level for consumers. He said that the testing on API is still on.
According to Taylor, a recent survey of 16,500 individuals from 11 different markets revealed that 70 per cent of those consumers would stop engaging with a brand in response to a data breach.
Google Product Studio
Creating lifestyle images can be expensive and time-consuming. The tech firm has come up with "Google Product Studio" that can create plenty of images for a product portfolio, Taylor announced. Merchants who provide multiple images for products see up to a 76 per cent increase in impressions and a 32 per cent increase in clicks, he said.
AI for Better Advertising
Speaking about new AI-powered products in the company portfolio such as Gmail’s “Help Me Write”, Bard, Magic Eraser, and Magic Editor, Taylor said, “AI helps in finding patterns and connections in the information in the blink of an eye. For instance, AI can suggest the most eco-friendly route from Google Maps to enhance the impact of advertising.”
“AI is an essential tool for marketers as customer journeys are becoming increasingly complex, especially in India which has a diversity of languages and geography-specific requirements,” he said, adding that advertisers such as Myntra, Samsung, HDFC and Titan are already using AI tools for marketing.
AI can help drive 18 per cent more conversions at a similar cost per acquisition, he claimed.
Elon Musk offers hefty discount on X (Twitter) ad prices, but there's a condition
Failing to meet the minimum spends threshold could cost advertisers their verified status
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 9:43 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has offered discounts to advertisers in a bid to bring them back on X or erstwhile Twitter. But the offer comes with a catch. If the advertisers don’t meet the minimum spends threshold, it could cost them their verified status.
The microblogging platform, has seen an advertiser exodus since Musk took over and dipping ad revenues.
The platform will offer up to 50% in discounts on video ads that show on the “explore” page where trending topics and news appear.
The minimum ad spends for advertisers to avail themselves of the discount and to keep their verified status is $1,000 on ads in the previous 30 days.
