Globe Teleservices to make strategic investment in CX-focused SaaS firm

Globe Teleservices Pte Ltd (GTS) announced a strategic investment in EYWAMEDIA, an award-winning, CX-focused SaaS company. GTS joins the EYWAMEDIA family along with erstwhile investors ah! Ventures Angel Network, Wintech Ventures and Kyron Accelerator.

Ashutosh Agrawal, MD, Globe Teleservices, said, "EYWAMEDIA provides insights into customers' behaviour by analysing a multitude of data points (first party and third party) to predict and influence their preferences. This immensely helps to deliver value to both customers and enterprises that wish to build lasting relationships with them".

EYWAMEDIA is an independent leader in O2O Customer Experience (CX) Cloud that enables enterprises to engage their most potential and loyal customers, matching their products with their customer's preferences based on offline-online data points.

GTS works closely with over 100 mobile operators and has a global presence across the world. With this significant new investment, GTS is determined to ensure its foray into the coveted Telco sector, with new product offering like CPaaS and CVM into the worldwide markets.

Ramasubramaniya Raja, Co-founder & CEO, EYWAMEDIA, said, "We are elated to join hands in this riveting space of O2O customer experience and expand it to the Telco sector as well. They have seen the benefits we bring to the market using our 360-degree customer experience via our technology capabilities and in GTS we have a perfect partner who can fathom the huge added value that our ADTARBOTM CX CLOUD Suite delivers to enterprise".

"We at EYWAMEDIA during our 6+ years of evolution, have been able to crack the code of understanding consumer journeys across offline and online touchpoints, personalise communications throughout multiple channels and build meaningful continuing conversations between ventures and their customers", noted Anshuman Chaudhary, Co-founder & CBO, EYWAMEDIA.

Giving an existing investors' perspective, Abhijeet Kumar, ah! Ventures and Winston Ling, Wintech Ventures., said, "As the world gets further connected through multiple devices, the ability to analyse data in real-time and give actionable intelligence to SMB and enterprises becomes supercritical!"

