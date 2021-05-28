'Friends: The Reunion' amassed over a million views on ZEE5: Amit Goenka

ZEE5 has amassed 1 million views from the webcast of Friends: The Reunion, a 2021 reunion special of the American sitcom series Friends. ZEE5 streamed the show in India simultaneously with the USA and the world.

“We at ZEE are extremely delighted to note the roaring response that Friends: The Reunion received on ZEE5, by amassing 1mn+ views and counting, from across the Country. We feel extremely proud to have played a part in understanding and serving the cult-loyal audience of the show, by seamlessly streaming it across millions of screens," said ZEEL President - Digital Businesses and Platforms Amit Goenka.



"Consumer delight and seamless user experience have been an integral aspect of our approach across platforms and this step reinstates our commitment towards our viewers and partners. As the Country’s youngest OTT platform, ZEE5 will continue to win hearts, not just in India, but across the globe. We remain committed to delivering compelling content that caters to the consumers’ unique tastes and preferences and enhances the value for our partners. We will continue to augment our offerings with a bespoke catalogue of premium and original content for audiences in India and across the globe."



Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returned to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.



The reunion episode featured a variety of special guest appearances including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.



Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with “Friends” executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions, and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer executive produced the special. Emma Conway, James Longman, and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)