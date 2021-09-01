DoubleVerify to acquire EMEA-based ad verification company Meetrics

DoubleVerify, a software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Meetrics GmbH, a European ad verification company headquartered in Berlin, Germany, in an all-cash transaction. The Meetrics sales, product and engineering teams will continue to operate from offices in EMEA, fortifying and expanding DV commercial operations in the region. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

“Meetrics was founded in 2008 in Berlin and has evolved into a leading Europe-based ad verification player – offering comprehensive media quality measurement and solutions, across viewability, fraud, and brand safety and suitability. Meetrics is the only European player that has established official ad verification measurement partnerships with the traditionally “walled gardens,” including Google and Facebook. Moreover, the company’s core solutions are accredited by the Media Rating Council – a testament to the strength of its technology and effectiveness of its products. Today, Meetrics serves more than 80 customers across 23 countries in Europe,” read a statement from DV.

“DV’s mission is to make digital advertising stronger, safer and more secure, giving global brands clarity and confidence in their digital investments,” said Mark Zagorski, DoubleVerify CEO. “Our strategy in support of this mission is to verify everywhere – across channels, formats, platforms and geographies. The Meetrics transaction fully supports this approach and bolsters our operating footprint in EMEA, adding experienced sales, product and engineering teams and tenured customer relationships that will continue to help accelerate the growth of our international business.”

“The entire Meetrics team is thrilled to join forces with DoubleVerify – a rapidly expanding, global organization with a best-in-class verification offering,” said Philipp von Hilgers, Co-founder and Managing Director of Meetrics. “Integrating Meetrics’ technology and expertise with DV’s global platform will accelerate our efforts to power media quality and performance for leading brands in the region.”

“Since 2008, Meetrics has established itself as a leading, Europe-focused ad verification company,” said Max von Hilgers, Co-founder and Managing Director of Meetrics. “Through integration with DoubleVerify, we anticipate scaling our solution to better service our customers, while driving even greater positive impact throughout the ecosystem.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)