Amazon miniTV launches comedy sketch The Loan Scam by Ashish Chanchlani

Amazon miniTV launched a comedy sketch, The Loan Scam, today. The video has been created by popular content creator Ashish Chanchlani. The sketch video features Ashish Chanchlani in the lead along with his close friend Kunal Chhabhria. Ashish, who is known to create fun content based on relatable experiences that each one of us must have gone through at some point in our lives, will now entertain us with this hilarious sketch.

The Loan Scam is a light-hearted and comical take on the travails and experiences of securing a loan. The sketch beautifully captures the comic prowess of well-acclaimed personality Ashish Chanchalani.

miniTV is a free, mobile video entertainment service within Amazon’s mobile shopping app, which serves as a TV-in-pocket for every single Amazon customer in India.

