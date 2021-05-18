Grand Slam Fitness launches #Donateplasma initiative to help Corona patients

The campaign has been designed to bridge the gap between those who are needy and those who can be donors

Grand Slam Fitness has come up with a new campaign #DonatePlasma in association with ‘Blood Connect NGO’ to help Corona patients. The company is encouraging their industry colleagues or corona warriors to come forward and support them in saving lives by donating plasma. This campaign is an initiative towards helping all fitness enthusiasts, trainers and fitness professionals fund their fitness education as well as be a part of a noble cause.

India has, currently, been gripped by an unrelentless second wave of Coronavirus and the cases have drastically shot up in the last month, making Delhi the state with the highest number of active cases. Many people have died due to a shortage of plasma donors and oxygen cylinders. Amidst this havoc, the fitness brand has come up with this honorable initiative inviting those who have recovered from Covid-19 to come forward and help those suffering by donating plasma.

The campaign has been designed to bridge the gap between those who are needy and those who can be donors. As an incentive, the company will sponsor the donor’s fitness education by offering them a 3-month Personal Trainer Certification in the International Fitness Trainer Program.

Prateek Sood, Director, Grand Slam Fitness said, “Due to the escalation in the Covid-19 cases, our country's citizens are facing serious hardships. Moreover, people in the fitness sector are unable to go to work due to the resultant lockdowns and are required to adhere to social distancing standards. This initiative has been designed to assist fitness professionals in expanding their awareness and build a career while still be able to help people and save their loved ones.”

