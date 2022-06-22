e4m Video Story: ‘Wavemaker’s India market is the most advanced & ambitious’
Watch Oliver Saunders, Global Head of Addressability & DCO, Wavemaker, in conversation with Naziya Alvi Rahman
Oliver Saunders, Global Head of Addressability & DCO, Wavemaker, shares with Naziya Alvi Rahman interesting aspects of his role and what the company’s plans are from an India perspective. He also talks about his excitement of being back at Cannes and more.
Watch the full conversation here:
