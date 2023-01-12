Cannes Lions 2023 jury presidents announced: Ogilvy’s Devika Bulchandani on the line-up
Impact BBDO’s Ali Rez first Jury President from MENA region
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the names of the Jury Presidents who will lead juries to award this year’s Lions and set the global benchmark for excellence in creativity.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “These individuals represent the rich spread of exceptional talent from across the full spectrum of the creative industry. The Cannes Lions Jury Presidents play an essential role in upholding the integrity of the Lions as well as setting the creative benchmark for the global industry. We thank them for their unique perspectives, expertise, and experience for the leadership they will bring to the very important task ahead of them.”
In a first, Impact BBDO’s Ali Rez will serve as Cannes Lions’ first Jury President from the MENA region. Commenting on the appointment, Rez said, “The UAE is a place where creativity thrives, and where we believe nothing is impossible. It is a special honour to represent that very spirit of this inspiring country, and the rich heritage of the Middle East, at Cannes Lions as Jury President. I hope this announcement will pave the way for many more people from the region to lead juries in the future at this most prestigious of awards.”
The Cannes Lions 2023 Jury Presidents are:
- Brand Experience & Activation Lions Jury President - Ari Weiss, Global Chief Creative Officer, DDB Worldwide, Global
- Creative B2B Lions Jury President - Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Growth Officer, Stein IAS, Global
- Creative Business Transformation Lions Jury President - Justin Peyton, Chief Transformation Officer, Wunderman Thompson, APAC
- Creative Commerce Lions Jury President - Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Canada
- Creative Data Lions Jury President - Samantha Hernández Díaz, Chief Strategy Officer, GUT Mexico City, Mexico
- Creative Effectiveness Lions Jury President - Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO, Ogilvy, Global
- Creative Strategy Lions Jury President - Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Singapore & Southeast Asia
- Design Lions Jury President - Quinnton Harris, Co-founder & CEO, Retrospect, USA
- Digital Craft Lions Jury President - Resh Sidhu, Global Director of Arcadia Creative Studio, Snap Inc., Global
- Direct Lions Jury President - Chaka Sobhani, Global Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Global
- Entertainment Lions Jury President - Brent Anderson, Global Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global
- Entertainment Lions for Gaming Jury President - Francine Li, Global Head of Marketing, Riot Games, Global
- Entertainment Lions for Music Jury President - Danielle Hinde, Owner / Executive Producer, Doomsday Entertainment, USA
- Entertainment Lions for Sport Jury President - Rob Doubal, Co-President of McCann London and Joint Chief Creative Officer of McCann UK, McCann London, UK
- Film Lions Jury President - Bruno Bertelli, Global CEO of Le Pub, Global Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Worldwide, Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe Italy, Publicis Worldwide, Global
- Glass Lions: The Lion for Change Jury President - Tea Uglow, Creative Director, Google, APAC
- Health & Wellness Lions Jury President - Mel Routhier, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R Chicago, USA
- Industry Craft Lions Jury President - Yoshihiro Yagi, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan
- Innovation Lions Jury President - Grace Francis, Global Chief Creative and Design Officer, WONGDOODY, Global
- Media Lions Jury President - Christian Juhl, Global CEO, GroupM, Global
- Mobile Lions Jury President - Shannon Washington, US Chief Creative Officer, Connected Communications, R/GA, USA
- Outdoor Lions Jury President - Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at Grey and Global Chief Creative Officer of OpenX From WPP, Grey/OpenX, Global
- Pharma Lions Jury President - Joshua Prince, CEO, Professional Group, Omnicom Health Group, Global
- PR Lions Jury President - Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Global Markets, Ketchum, Global
- Print & Publishing Lions Jury President - Ali Rez, Chief Creative Officer, Impact BBDO, MENAP
- Radio & Audio Lions Jury President - Tseliso Rangaka, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, South Africa
- Social & Influencer Lions Jury President - Samantha Almeida, Director of Diversity and Content Innovation, Globo, Brazil
- Sustainable Development Goals Lions Jury President - Jean Lin, Chief Culture Officer, Dentsu Group Inc., Global
- Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury President - David Droga, CEO & Creative Chairman, Accenture Song, Global
Cannes Lions will be held between 19-23 June.
Cannes Lions 2022: Here’s what worked for India and what didn't
While 2022 turned out to be the best year for India at The Cannes Lions with 47 metals, there were some areas, like Print & Publishing and Outdoor, where we were not able to make our presence felt
By Mansi Sharma | Jun 29, 2022 8:12 AM | 5 min read
Last year, after a mellow performance of 22 metals at Cannes Lions, the industry had lamented the dulling sheen of metals over the past few years. Speaking in a clubhouse room, hosted by exchange4media for the winners of last year, Cheil India CCO Emmanuel Upputuru had said, “India is quite consistent at maintaining its average metal count for the past few years now, but I couldn’t help but notice that the numbers of Grand Prix and Gold Lions are slowly coming down. This, as an industry, we need to think how we can improve.”
And the performance certainly improved this year, and how! The country not only more than doubled its count of metals, getting home 47 Lions, but also managed to grab an unprecedented five Grand Prix in a year, and maiden set of Titanium Lions. It was also the first time that an Indian agency – Dentsu Creative – was named the Creative Agency of the year.
Reacting to the sea of stunning performances, Dentsu Creative CEO India Amit Wadhwa had said, “While we have won what we have, it is also amazing to see all the other agencies from India win big. What a lovely feeling!! We are undeniably proud to be associated with a campaign that takes top honours on a global platform. This indeed fuels the fire of passion and commitment in the team that has relentlessly worked on it. The entire credit goes to each one of them who has been involved, to all our present and ex-colleagues who have worked so hard on the campaign. They are the real winners.”
BBDO India Chairperson and CCO Josy Paul said, “Ideas have no geography. What it takes to create great ideas is chemistry. It’s the electricity of creation. That’s what the team at Dentsu Creative (Webchutney) demonstrated so well. As did all the Indian agencies that contributed to the glory (some more than others but all making a difference): Dentsu Creative, FCB, Ogilvy, VMLY&R, Leo Burnett, DDB Mudra, McCann, Byju’, BBDO India and many others who added to the long tail of shortlist recognition. It was chemistry that created history. The Indian victory represents the distributed creativity and collective chemistry of a confident nation. When the team from Dentsu Creative (Webchutney), Bengaluru went up on stage to collect their global ‘Agency of the Year’ award, all of us felt a collective stirring as the national anthem played silently in our hearts! It’s all chemistry!”
BBDO had picked five shortlists and a Bronze Lion for the “Share the Load” campaign, its long-running successful endeavour for P&G’s Ariel.
DDB Mudra Group Chief Creative Officer Rahul Mathew noted, “It has been a stupendous year for India. We haven’t made our presence felt so emphatically, ever before. It pegs us as an equal and not a David in the world of Goliaths. While Dentsu has played a major role in putting us there, the pressure is now on all of us to keep us there. I can’t think of any real misses. Usually, 3 Lions at Cannes make for a good year. But this year has changed everything. I would rate our performance as more of a growl than a roar.”
For DDB the win came in the form of one silver and three bronze lions for “Machine Gun Mouth” and “The Silent Frown” campaigns.
Mathew added that all the winning campaigns were built on strong social provocations that were resolved with either great simplicity or clever technology. “While we have shown our ability to use simplicity in a powerful way before, the use of technology has been a new addition to our arsenal.”
The little misses
While the industry is keen to focus on the positives of the grandest performance for the country at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022, there have been some categories that could not get the same results as others. There were no shortlists in categories like Print & Publishing, Outdoor, Creative B2B and Creative Strategy. Also, India could not score any metals in categories including Design and Film Craft.
The poor performance in Print was predicted by the industry even before the festival began. An industry veteran had quipped, “Print used to be one of India’s strongholds at Cannes in the initial years but with the growth of alternative media, the medium has suffered. I won’t say that the advertisers are not there, but we do not see the same level of creativity in most print ads as we used to see a few years ago. Every now and then, some sporadic creative emerges which has a competitive edge and that’s about it.”
Further, Mathew said, “Craft, especially design and film, I feel is an area we need to focus on and protect more. We often see more craft in the making of the case videos than in the individual elements in that video. And it’s not hard to understand why. With the constant pressure of time and budgets, one often has to choose between making it better or making it bigger. Just that I feel, the individual elements are what the consumer sees, so it’s worth pushing and protecting more.”
Best ever Cannes Lions for India: 47 metals come home
Before this, India’s best performance was in 2017, when it had got 40 metals
By Mansi Sharma | Jun 25, 2022 9:23 AM | 4 min read
The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022 turned out to be a gala affair for the Indian ad world as the industry clocked its best performance thus far at the French Riveria. With an unprecedented five Grand Prix wins in a year and its first set of Titanium Lions, the Indian contingent is getting home a total of 47 metals this year. Before this, India’s best performance was in 2017, when it had got 40 metals.
Here’s the overall performance of India at Cannes Level Festival of Creativity 2022:
|
Category
|
Entries
|
Shortlist
|
Metals
|
Grand Prix
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
Brand Experience & Activation
|
71
|
10
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
Creative B2B
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Creative Business Transformation
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Creative Commerce
|
14
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Creative Data
|
12
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Creative Effectiveness
|
20
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Creative Strategy
|
29
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Design
|
37
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Digital Craft
|
16
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Direct
|
90
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
Entertainment
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Entertainment Lions For Music
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Entertainment Lions For Sport
|
20
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Film
|
81
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
Film Craft
|
36
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Glass: The Lion For Change
|
16
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Health & Wellness
|
92
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
Industry Craft
|
13
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Innovation
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Media
|
72
|
12
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
Mobile
|
19
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Outdoor
|
56
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Pharma
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
PR
|
46
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
Print & Publishing
|
22
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Radio & Audio
|
17
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
Social & Influencer
|
59
|
14
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
Sustainable Development Goals
|
28
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
Titanium
|
11
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
Grand Total
|
921
|
121
|
5
|
8
|
17
|
15
|
47
While the maximum entries were sent to Health & Wellness Lions, maximum shortlists came in Social & Influencer Lions. The maxium Lions came from Radio & Audio (6), Media (5), and Brand Experience & Activation, Direct, and Radio & Audio (4 each).
|
Most Entries
|
Most Shortlists
|
Most Wins
|
Health & Wellness
|
Social & Influencer
|
Radio & Audio
|
92
|
14
|
6
It is interesting to note that India’s entry to the Festival saw a rise of 32% this year as a total of 921 entries were sent as compared to last year’s 699. There were 77 shortlists last year as compared to 121 this year, and 22 metals against 47 of this year.
|
2021
|
2022
|
Entries
|
699
|
921
|
Shortlists
|
77
|
121
|
Winners
|
22
|
47
Most Successful Campaigns
A total of sixteen campaigns won at the prestigious Festival of Creativity this year. The top three were Dentsu Creative’s ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ with a total of 12 metals, FCB’s ‘Chatpat’ with 8 metals, and Ogilvy’s ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ with 5 metals.
|
Campaign
|
Agency
|
Metals
|
Titanium
|
Grand Prix
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
The Unflitered History Tour
|
Dentsu Creative
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
12
|
Chatpat
|
FCB
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
8
|
Shah Rukh Khan My Ad
|
Ogilvy
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
5
Most Successful Agencies
While a total of 16 agencies (including 1 brand - BYJUS) got their campaigns shortlisted this year, nine could turn those shortlists into metals.
The maximum metals were grabbed by FCB including three gold, five silver, and 6 bronze. It was followed by Dentsu Creative with an astonishing three Grand Prix-haul along with one gold, four silver, three bronze, and one titanium Lions. On third spot was VMLY&R + VMLY&R Commerce with seven metals including one Grand Prix, one gold, four silver, and one bronze metal.
|
Agency
|
Shortlists
|
Metals
|
Grand Prix
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Titanium
|
Total
|
Points
|
Dentsu Creative
|
24
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
12
|
201
|
FCB
|
33
|
-
|
3
|
5
|
6
|
-
|
14
|
131
|
Ogilvy India
|
13
|
-
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
95
|
VMLY&R
|
15
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
-
|
7
|
91
|
Leo Burnett
|
9
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
46
|
DDB Mudra
|
7 + (1)
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
2
|
-
|
3
|
21
|
McCann
|
2
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
17
|
BYJU's (Dora Digs)
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
11
|
BBDO India
|
5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
8
|
Memesys Culture Lab + Publicis Singapore)
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
Landor & Fitch
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
Mindshare
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Enormous Brands
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
Animal
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Isobar
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Early Man Films
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Total
|
121
|
5
|
8
|
18
|
14
|
2
|
47
|
630
5 Grand Prix Haul
It is the first time that India has bagged five Grand Prix in one year at Cannes Lions. The coveted campaigns to win this laurel are ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ (3) by Dentsu Creative, ‘The Killer Pack’ (1) by VMLY&R, and ‘The Missing Chapter’ (1) by Leo Burnett.
|
Campaign
|
Agency
|
Grand Prix
|
The Unfiltered History Tour
|
Dentsu Creative
|
3
|
The Killer Pack
|
VMLY&R
|
1
|
The Missing Chapter
|
Leo Burnett
|
1
Two Titanium Lions
In its first-ever Titanium Lion win, the Indian contingent picked it for two campaigns: Dentsu Creative’s ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ and Ogilvy’s ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’.
|
Campaign
|
Agency
|
Titanium
|
The Unfiltered History Tour
|
Dentsu Creative
|
1
|
Shah Rukh Khan My Ad
|
Ogilvy
|
1
Cannes Lions: WPP named industry’s Most Creative Company; Ogilvy is Network of the Year
WPP agencies collected a total of 176 Lions, including 1 Titanium Lion, 4 Grand Prix, 36 Gold, 47 Silver and 88 Bronze
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 25, 2022 9:09 AM | 3 min read
WPP has been named the most creative company of the year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Ogilvy was awarded Network of the Year and took home a Titanium Lion together with Wavemaker for Shah Rukh Khan My Ad for Cadbury, a data-driven campaign that personalised ads for local businesses impacted by COVID-19.
WPP winners and shortlisted entries came from every part of the company, and from across its agencies. VMLY&R won a Grand Prix for its I Will Always Be Me campaign for Dell and Intel, designed to make it easier for people with motor neurone disease to bank their voice by reading a story, and a Grand Prix for Maxx Flash’s The Killer Pack, which helps combat, through biodegradable packaging, deadly diseases like malaria and dengue caught outdoors in India. Speaking in Color for Sherwin Williams by Wunderman Thompson won the Grand Prix for Creative B2B – a prestigious win in the inaugural year of this category – for its voice-activated colour-selection system. A Grand Prix for Media Placement was also awarded to MediaCom’s Hope Reef for Mars Petcare (with AMV BBDO).
Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Creativity is the most important force in modern business. Being named the Creative Company of the Year is testament to WPP’s power to help our clients succeed, and to the incredible talent of our 109,000 people around the world. Thank you to them and to our clients who entrust us with their brands.”
Rob Reilly, Global Chief Creative Officer of WPP, said: “Creativity is the world’s most valuable asset. It has the potential to address the biggest challenges of our time in the most extreme circumstances. We have had to think differently for the last two years, and I feel this year's Cannes Lions has been a celebration of innovation for our industry. So, I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this amazing global team of the most creative people in our industry.”
On Ogilvy’s wins, Global Chief Creative Officer Liz Taylor said: “We are thrilled that Ogilvy has been recognized as the world’s leading creative agency network because we believe that creativity is the great differentiator. Our teams earned this honor by producing work that upends the status quo, that alters the conversation, that creates meaningful change, and reshapes our industry. We are so proud that the work honored spanned so many categories, countries, and clients. It is a powerful demonstration of what defines Ogilvy. It's pervasive creativity. It’s borderless creativity. It’s creativity with impact.”
Ogilvy’s Global President Devika Bulchandani said: “This recognition is a testament to Ogilvy’s ability to lead the way in a world where creativity is needed more than ever. We are so proud to see our teams honored for driving impact with our clients through creativity that transcends the status quo and shifts culture. Our sincerest thanks to everyone at Ogilvy who poured their hearts into the work, who strive day in and day out to do the best work of our lives, and to our incredible clients for their brilliance, trust, and partnership.”
The Creative Company of the Year award is given to the company which earned the most points across its agencies. WPP was also the most awarded company in the Creative Business Transformation category, reflecting the company’s expertise in creating new and innovative products and services for clients, and reimagining customer experiences or business models.
India picks historic two Titanium at Cannes Lions 2022
The great win came for Dentsu Creative and Ogilvy for their campaigns ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ respectively
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 25, 2022 8:27 AM | 1 min read
Breaking the dry spell of 19 years - since the addition of the category to Cannes Festival of Creativity in 2003 - India has picked its first set of Titanium Lions. The great win came for Dentsu Creative and Ogilvy for their campaigns ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ respectively.
Dentsu’s ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ remained India’s leading star this year at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity as the campaign also won 3 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 4 Silver, and 3 Bronze metals.
Created for Vice Media, the campaign is an interactive Instagram filter that tells the story of some of the most disputed artefacts in the British Museum through the perspective of communities that they have been stolen from.
On the other hand, Ogilvy’s AI-driven campaign for Cadbury Celebrations’ ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ was created last Diwali to support local businesses and small shop owners to deal with the slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The campaign allowed small businesses to create customised video ads for themselves with none other than, the ‘king of Bollywood’ promoting the business. Created with Rephrase AI and Wavemaker, the campaign gained massive popularity and success at Cannes Lions, also winning two Gold, one Silver and one Bronze Lion.
Cannes Lions 2022: Final Day Glimpses
Catch a few glimpses as India makes history at the festival of creativity
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 25, 2022 9:04 AM | 1 min read
What a spectacular end to the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022! While Dentsu Creative was named Agency of the Year, a host of other big titles also fell into India’s kitty.
Catch a few glimpses of the historical moment.
Cannes Lions: Dentsu Creative is Agency of the Year; first Indian agency to win the title
India also picks up 2 Titanium Lions, each by Dentsu Creative & Ogilvy; Leo Burnett bags Grand Prix
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 25, 2022 7:25 AM | 6 min read
Ending the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022 on a high, Dentsu Creative has been named the Agency of the Year. It is the first Indian agency to ever win the coveted title.
Amit Wadhwa, CEO India, Dentsu Creative said, “Honestly, I am speechless right now, so it is a challenge to find words and new adjectives to express how I feel. To say this is historic almost seems like an understatement. When you start the week with a Grand Prix, then add two more along the week besides a Gold, 4 Silvers and 3 Bronze, you feel it’s a dream run. Then you end with a Titanium and it is that ‘top of the world’ feeling. But guess what this is not where it ends, we are ‘The Agency of the Year!!!!!!!!’.
Also let me add that while we have won what we have, it is also amazing to see all the other agencies from India win big. What a lovely feeling!! We are undeniably proud to be associated with a campaign that takes top honours on a global platform. This indeed fuels the fire of passion and commitment in the team that has relentlessly worked on it. The entire credit goes to each one of them who has been involved, to all our present and ex-colleagues who have worked so hard on the campaign. They are the real winners.
I would also like to share my heartfelt gratitude for all the love, appreciation, and acceptance received from the entire fraternity throughout the festival. All that I can assure you is that this is just the beginning. We have miles to go, newer targets to meet, and records to beat. Wish us luck and keep watching for Dentsu Creative!!”
Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer India, Dentsu Creative, “Winning the Agency of the Year is an emotion I cannot even begin to describe. When I used to watch other agencies win the title I often wondered if I ever would get that same honour. What they say is true. Dreams DO come true! I’m over the moon with the Titanium win along with the hat trick of Grand Prix and a whole lot of other metals. Not just me I think no one in the entire Indian ad industry has been part of such a huge haul of Lions ever before. And I do believe we are the first full-service Indian agency to win the title of Agency of the Year. I doff my hat to the entire team responsible for the Unfiltered History Tours. Those who are with us now and those who have moved on. Congratulations all. For now, it’s party time!”
Meanwhile, India added eight more metals to its kitty to round off the tally at 47 – its all-time best haul. Before this, India had got 40 metals in 2017. The final set of wins came in the Titanium (2), Glass (1), Sustainable Development Goals (2), and Film Lions (3).
Titanium Lions Winners
The Indian contingent won its first-ever Titanium Lions for two of its superhit campaigns this year: Dentsu Creative’s ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ for Vice Media and Ogilvy’s ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ for Cadbury Celebarations.
While ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ was an attempt to tell the stories of artefacts in the British Museum via the perspective of communities that they were stolen from, ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ gave many small businesses in the country an opportunity to have one of the biggest Bollywood stars, Shah Rukh Khan as their brand ambassador in an AI-generated, customised promotional campaign.
Glass: The Lion For Change Winner
VMLY&R Mumbai won a Bronze in Glass Lions for its ‘Adeli’ campaign – an initiative by Unipads that put menstruating women in kitchens – something that is considered taboo in several parts of the country.
Unipads launched a limited pop-up restaurant with the name Adeli and collaborated with women chefs, helpers, and servers going through their menstruation days to run it. The brand then invited influential community members, change-makers, activists, and other prominent names to dine at Adeli and become a part of the change. Unipads also invited hotels, restaurant chains, schools, and temples to become a part of the movement by committing to support women having their periods.
There were two Indian shortlists in the category.
Film Lions Winners
Out of eight shortlists in the category, three wins came for India in Film Lions.
FCB India + FCB Chicago + Kinnect won one silver (online & viral film) and one bronze (breakthrough on a budget) for ‘Chatpat’, a 10-year-old brand ambassador and influencer for SOS Children’s Villages India who is not only sharing his ‘gyan’ on social media but also collecting funds for the NGO by several brand collaborations.
DDB Mudra won a bronze (media/entertainment) for its ‘Machine Gun Mouth’ campaign. A work for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the ad promoted the child-lock feature of the app via which the game can be locked after three hours of the play. The sound of the game was recreated using beatboxing. The campaign was produced by Early Man Films.
Sustainable Development Goals Lions Winners
Two wins came out of six shortlists in the category – a Grand Prix for Leo Burnett and a Silver for VMLY&R Commerce.
Leo Burnett won the Grand Prix in Good Health & Well-Being subcategory for P&G’s ‘The Missing Chapter’. The campaign, a part of the brand’s #KeepGirlsInSchool initiative illustrated how lack of period education leads to a girl missing school, and this situation is exacerbated by the absence of timely period education in Indian textbooks.
VMLY&R Commerce won the silver for Responsible Consumption & Production sub-category for Unilever’s ‘’Smart Fill’.
Under the initiative, Unilever installed refill stations at select retail outlets across the country wherein people could refill any plastic container with required Unilever products to control plastic wastage and allow the consumers to get only enough products as required. The idea was based on the core thought of reusing and recycling of containers, a common practice in most Indian homes.
Use words & visuals to change social norms that deny girls their voice: Malala Yousafzai
The Pakistani activist for female education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate has been honoured with the 2022 LionHeart Award at Cannes Lions
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2022 1:13 PM | 2 min read
The Cannes Lions 2022 saw creative, marketing, and advertising royalty descend on the storied town on the French Riviera for the annual Festival of Creativity. Pakistani activist for female education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai was among this distinguished assembly, addressing the festival on June 23.
“Everyday girls wage a fight against poverty, natural disasters, climate change, conflict, or discrimination. These girls are ambitious and they know education is key, and every day they speak up on the right to education across countries,” she said, while noting that progress was too slow.
Yousafzai said that within her lifestyle, she’d like to see girls both learn and lead so that education can enable them to choose their own future. “Education prepares her to address different issues, and she can learn to advocate for herself and her community. And she can help her country become healthier, wealthier, and have a more positive impact in the world.”
Pointing out that educating every girl would help contribute USD 13 trillion dollars, Yousafzai said the world would need to use every possible avenue to help bring female populations to school. “It means being unconventional, resourceful, and overcoming challenges,” she added, pointing out that the Malala Foundation worked towards bringing this vision to fruition.
“Girls around the world could use the support of every person in this room: every brilliant writer, creator, and marketing head present today. Use your brands to accelerate progress, pitch and promote campaigns and partnerships,” she said.
Addressing media and publicity teams, she said, “Take into account girls’ experiences and expertise, use words and visuals to amplify diverse voices and change social norms that deny girls their voice,” she said adding that corporate heads need to heed to girl power and opinions.
“Everyone here at Cannes Lions has opportunities that girls in school don’t have. You work at some of the most influential companies in the world, with resources at your disposal. How will you choose to use your expertise, influence and resources?”
Malala Yousafzai has been honoured with the 2022 LionHeart Award at Cannes Lions.
