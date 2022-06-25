Advertisement

Cannes Lions 2022: Final Day Glimpses

Catch a few glimpses as India makes history at the festival of creativity

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 25, 2022 9:04 AM  | 1 min read
Cannes Lions

What a spectacular end to the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022! While Dentsu Creative was named Agency of the Year, a host of other big titles also fell into India’s kitty.

Catch a few glimpses of the historical moment.   

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ogilvy Cannes lions Mark read dentsu creative cannes 2022 cannes lions cannes lions 2022 cannes lions festival cannes lions festival 2022 2022cannes lions 2022cannes
Show comments
You May Also Like
cannes stage

Best ever Cannes Lions for India: 47 metals come home
2 hours ago

Mark Read

Cannes Lions: WPP named industry’s Most Creative Company; Ogilvy is Network of the Year
3 hours ago

cannes

India picks historic two Titanium at Cannes Lions 2022
3 hours ago