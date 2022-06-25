Cannes Lions 2022: Final Day Glimpses
Catch a few glimpses as India makes history at the festival of creativity
What a spectacular end to the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022! While Dentsu Creative was named Agency of the Year, a host of other big titles also fell into India’s kitty.
Catch a few glimpses of the historical moment.
