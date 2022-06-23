Cannes Lions 2022: 14 shortlists for India on Day 4

Rounding up the raging shortlist tally at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022, India had scored seven more shortlists across Fim (8) and Sustainable Development Goals Lions (6).

In Film Lions Battlegrounds Mobile India ‘Machine Gun Mouth’ by DDB Mudra got three shortlists. Other shortlists in the categoru include, ‘Jaquar Bath & Lights - Office’ created by Enormous Brands and Bhima Jewellery’s ‘Pure as Love’ by Animal, with one shortlist each.

SOS Children’s Villages India’s young brand ambassador ‘Chatpat’ conceptualised by Kinnect + FCB India + FCB Chicago also got two shortlists. The campaign earlier had got 13 shortlists across different categories.

‘Chatpat’ has got one shortlist in Sustainable Development Goals Lions as well. Other shortlists include P&G Whisper’s ‘The Missing Chapter’ created by Leo Burnett Mumbai (2), Global ESports’ ‘The Protest Match - The Finals That Could Have Happened’ created by Isobar (1), VMLY&R Commerce’s creation ‘Smart Fill’ for Unilever (1), and Unipads’ (Adeli) created by VMLY&R Mumbai.

After the final set of shortlists, India’s shortlist tally stands at 114, a magnificent increase from last year’s 77 shortlists.

