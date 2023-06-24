The 10/10 of Kanpur to Cannes

I grew up in Kanpur and moved to Bombay more than two decades ago to study and work. That was already a significant leap for a boy from Kanpur. Then I started travelling the world and realized how small my small town was. Travelling taught me a lot and opened my mind. This is my first year here in Cannes, and it is also my first time being a judge. I have won multiple times before and been invited to the festival, but it never worked out until now. Since I was also on the Radio and Audio awarding jury this year, being here feels wonderful. I really enjoy the extra glitter that comes with this trip.

I have travelled extensively since leaving Kanpur, but my experience was truly challenged when I attended the festival this year. Therefore, I thought it would be helpful to share my top ten learnings here so that the next time you have the opportunity to attend, you can benefit from the things I learned.

You can drink tap water in Cannes. Unlike in India, the tap water here is safe to drink. Just carry a bottle and refill it whenever you come across a tap. It is that simple. It took me a few days to figure that out. Cannes hosts the festival during the summer, and it is bright and sunny until 10 PM. It is different from India, where evenings have a distinct dusk-like appearance. Here, the evenings still resemble afternoons. It may feel unusual, but it is quite enjoyable. Not every country in the Schengen area is considered an international travel destination. If you have a visa, you can travel within the Schengen area using domestic travel options. I recommend arriving in Nice, deciding on a country you want to visit, and booking your return flights from there. Make the most of your visa and explore as many countries as possible. Everything takes place along one long road outside the venue. The Carlton, Martinez, and the Gutter Bar are all nearby. It is advisable to find accommodation within walking distance of the venue. This will save you time and money on Uber fares (yes, Uber works here, but be prepared for surge pricing). The festival starts in the morning and continues until late at night. It can be overwhelming to attend seminars throughout the day, followed by the evening award ceremony and late-night parties. I suggest packing an extra set of clothes for each day of the festival and returning to your hotel room to recharge, freshen up, and change for the award ceremony. Perhaps it is just my age, but this approach worked better for me. There are numerous fantastic parties that take place after the award ceremony. However, it is impossible to attend all of them. Choose the ones you genuinely like and have access to and be prepared to hustle to get into them. If you have connections within a network that has a beach house, make an effort to visit it as often as possible. It will provide everything you need and offer opportunities to meet new people. Also, make sure to attend the Times of India party. The people are great, the food is Indian, and you can converse in Hindi. The festival features a wide range of insightful talks. Make sure to attend as many as you can. It will not only make you feel smarter but also enable you to communicate more intelligently. I know it did for me. Allow yourself to be humbled by the incredible work showcased at the festival. Take the time to research the projects, attend the ceremonies, and return to share your learnings with others. It is the least we can do, apart from simply sharing pictures and selfies. The award ceremony has two sections: the reserved seating area below for jury members and Gold and Grand Prix winners, and the seating area in the stands above for those attending the ceremony or who have won a silver or bronze When you attend the ceremony, you'll realize the significant leap required in your work to move from the top stands to the bottom stands. That sense of envy and realization is genuine and essential. A major aspect of attending the festival is networking and meeting new people. Try to connect with as many individuals as possible. Maintain those connections and remember that while speaking English, we may already have a slight accent. Avoid adding an accent simply because you are speaking to someone from another country. It can make the conversation more difficult to understand.

Indeed, there are undoubtedly more than ten things to discover and experience at the festival. This list can serve as a starting point, and you will undoubtedly uncover more during your time there. It is a different and enjoyable experience. The festival is truly incredible and allows you to recognize the vast global community we are a part of. It has the power to open your eyes and broaden your perspective.

And if the festival does leave an impact on you, I recommend celebrating it with Peach Sorbet ice cream. I assure you, it is a magical treat that adds to the overall experience.

