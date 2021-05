Wipro's Shatrughan Yadav joins HCL as DGM Marketing

Shatrughan Yadav, Wipro's Head Of Global Marketing, Cloud Business Services, has joined HCL Technologies as DGM Marketing, Lifesciences, and Healthcare Business.



Yadav was the Head Of Global Marketing, Cloud Business Services for almost three. In this role, he was responsible for driving strategic initiatives, thought leadership, market positioning with analysts, partners, and market-making.



Having joined the company in January 2006, Yadav had spent 15+ years at Wipro in varied roles and responsibilities.



Prior to Wipro, Yadav had worked at Aircel and Avaya GlobalConnect. He is an alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies

