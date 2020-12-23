Whatfix strengthens leadership with 3 key appointments

Whatfix today announced three key appointments to further fortify its leadership team and lead its next phase of growth of helping businesses drive digital adoption and elevate user experience across enterprise applications.

Satya Machiraju joins Whatfix as VP of Information Security. He will lead and further strengthen Whatfix’s security team and help in developing and deploying processes and solutions to manage and minimize cybersecurity and regulatory compliance risks. Prior to Whatfix, Satya was associated with companies such as Qualfon, [24]7.ai, Aditya Birla Minacs Worldwide Ltd, Fidelity Information Services (formerly Efunds Corporation) and Dell, where he was responsible for devising, implementing, and managing Enterprise-wide Information Security, regulatory compliance and risk management programs for global organizations.

Romita Mukherjee joins Whatfix as Global Senior Director, HR. She brings vast experience in HR with specialization in organizational transformation and restructuring, Performance Management, organizational change management and HR technology implementations and will be leading the Global HR function at Whatfix. In her role, she will enable the company's business growth by developing a high calibre talent pipeline, implementing strategic leadership and employee development practices, and driving a growth mindset oriented culture. Prior to this role, she worked for prestigious organisations like Samsung, Boston Consulting Group and First American.

As VP of Product Marketing, Supriya Goswami will be responsible for overseeing the go-to-market strategic direction and formulation of the Product Marketing strategy. Based in the US, she will be an integral part of the company’s transformation strategy to establish category leadership in specific industry segments and will be leading Product Marketing teams across Whatfix's global markets. Previously, Supriya was leading marketing at InMobi, for the InMobi Marketing Cloud business.

Commenting on the appointments, Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder, Whatfix, said, “We are excited to have Satya, Romita and Supriya on-board with us to drive business results as we prepare for the next growth phase at Whatfix. They bring an invaluable mix of leadership skills, depth of experience and functional expertise that will help accelerate the company's growth and firmly establish us in a category-leading pole position in the DAP segment.”

Satya Machiraju, Vice President, Information Security, said “Whatfix has emerged as one of the leaders in the industry digital adoption solution category. I am joining the company at a very exciting time where I can contribute towards enhancing the internal and external Security Posture of Whatfix. I am delighted to be part of Whatfix’s growth journey and look forward to increasing transparency and providing assurance to our customers, and thus helping customers to make Whatfix a partner of choice to solve their usability challenges in the new remote working world in a secure manner.”

Romita Mukherjee, Global Senior Director, HR said, “Whatfix is growing and I am glad to join and contribute to strengthening its market leadership position through developing and scaling impactful talent strategies and programs that make Whatfix a great place to work. My vision is to support the company’s growth journey through translating business opportunities into high value HR strategies and ensuring that the organization has a competent talent pool to meet business challenges and new opportunities by embracing a culture of innovation and high level of workplace engagement.

“To drive revenue and employee productivity, organizations are making significant investments in deploying software applications and are looking for trusted partners to help drive immediate ROI. A pioneer in the digital adoption category, Whatfix is uniquely positioned to partner with enterprises as they embark on these technology transformation journeys”, said Supriya Goswami, VP of Product Marketing. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in fulfilling Whatfix’s vision of helping ease the navigation of complex software for employees, customers and app-users.”