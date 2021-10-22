Vivendi third-quarter sales up 10% YoY

French media group Vivendi's third-quarter sales grew 10% YoY on the back of its pay-TV and biggest business unit Canal Plus whose revenue rose 6.5 percent to 1.47 billion euros ($1.71 billion).
Havas Group saw a strong +20.7% growth in the third quarter, increasing its organic growth momentum from quarter to quarter.
Prisma Media saw a +7.4% performance, particularly from its digital activities.
Canal Plus sales was boosted by its international development and Studiocanal. A 35% revenue increase was contributed by Studiocanal that is in charge or producing and distributing Canal Plus movies.
For the third quarter of 2021, Vivendi’s revenues were €2,476 million, compared to €2,170 million for the same period in 2020. This 14.1%6 increase was mainly due to the growth of Canal+ Group (+€87 million), Havas Group (+€106 million) and Vivendi Village (+€29 million). It also includes the impact of the consolidation of Prisma Media since June 1, 2021 (+€75 million).
For the first nine months of 2021, Vivendi’s revenues were €6,870 million, compared to €6,291 million for the same period in 2020. This 9.2%7 increase was mainly due to the growth of Canal+ Group (+€195 million), Havas Group (+€135 million) and Editis (+€108 million). It also includes the impact of the consolidation of Prisma Media since June 1, 2021 (+€104 million).
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube