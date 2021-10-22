Vivendi third-quarter sales up 10% YoY

French media group Vivendi's third-quarter sales grew 10% YoY on the back of its pay-TV and biggest business unit Canal Plus whose revenue rose 6.5 percent to 1.47 billion euros ($1.71 billion).

Havas Group saw a strong +20.7% growth in the third quarter, increasing its organic growth momentum from quarter to quarter.

Prisma Media saw a +7.4% performance, particularly from its digital activities.

Canal Plus sales was boosted by its international development and Studiocanal. A 35% revenue increase was contributed by Studiocanal that is in charge or producing and distributing Canal Plus movies.

For the third quarter of 2021, Vivendi’s revenues were €2,476 million, compared to €2,170 million for the same period in 2020. This 14.1%6 increase was mainly due to the growth of Canal+ Group (+€87 million), Havas Group (+€106 million) and Vivendi Village (+€29 million). It also includes the impact of the consolidation of Prisma Media since June 1, 2021 (+€75 million).

For the first nine months of 2021, Vivendi’s revenues were €6,870 million, compared to €6,291 million for the same period in 2020. This 9.2%7 increase was mainly due to the growth of Canal+ Group (+€195 million), Havas Group (+€135 million) and Editis (+€108 million). It also includes the impact of the consolidation of Prisma Media since June 1, 2021 (+€104 million).

