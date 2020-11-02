Tata Water Plus ropes in Tilt Brand Solutions to manage strategy and creative

Tata Water Plus has onboarded brand and communication consultancy Tilt Brand Solutions in to strengthen its foothold in the country. A full-service mandate, the consultancy will drive and manage strategy and creative both online and offline.

Commenting on the partnership, KS Kuttiah, VP Marketing, Nourishco Beverages “In an otherwise product parity market, we believe that Tata Water Plus truly has the potential to refresh the way the category is being perceived and consumed. We are glad to have gotten onboard Tilt Brand Solutions as our strategic and creative partners. Their competency in contemporary strategizing and storytelling makes them perfect partners for what is required for a brand like Tata Water Plus.”

Rajiv Chatterjee, Chief Business Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions said: “This is a very exciting category and with changing priorities of Indians towards health and wellness, our partnership could not have come at a better time. We are convinced in Tata Water Plus’s rightful ambition to grow and lead this market, as also in our ability to bring to bear on this journey, our competencies in data analytics, understanding culture and great storytelling. We are also happy in knowing that Kuttiah and his team are going to make this journey for us, fun and fulfilling too.”