Starcom India bags top rank in RECMA New Business Balance Report 2021

Starcom India, part of Publicis Groupe India has ranked #1 in new business in RECMA’s New Business Balance Report for 2021. RECMA is a global independent research firm that evaluates media agencies worldwide. Starcom has gained the top position in competitive pitch wins across Consumer Products (CPG), New-Age and App Economy which includes clients in Auto, D2C, FinTech, E-commerce, Gaming etc.

The Human Experience (HX) agency has also ranked high in its profile classification with significant 14-point growth over the last period. This has been assessed on multiple parameters based on vitality (competitive pitches and momentum) and structure (resources and client profile.)

Rathi Gangappa, Chief Executive Officer, Starcom India, said, “It is an honour to be recognised as the number 1 media agency in new business wins, in the prestigious RECMA Report 2021. Starcom’s strong consumer understanding, data-led insights, integrated talent, focus on efficiency using competitive pricing and flawless activation has led to us emerging in the top position. We will continue our strong growth trajectory, through very human, personalised brand experiences at scale and market-leading work.”

RECMA publishes a wide range of media agency notation reports on a global scale. It provides strategic intelligence reference tools to help the top 500 global advertisers in their decision-making and agency sourcing. It collects and analyses data from more than 1400 media agencies in 90 countries.

