Sahaj appoints Amit Kumar Singh as CEO

Sahaj Retail Limited, an initiative of Kanoria Foundation for social development in rural India, has appointed Amit Kumar Singh as its Chief Executive Officer with effect from September 1, 2020.

Singh will be responsible for leading the company's initiative to enrich rural lives by providing last mile reach for various products and services through a vast trusted network of partners and franchisees. Amit's experience in the fin-tech space will propel Sahaj's vision of bridging the urban rural digital divide. Under his leadership, Sahaj aims to grow profitably and maximize value for all its stakeholders.

He joins with a rich experience of over two decades in spearheading businesses, leading strategy and operations across various sectors. Singh has expertise in managing B2B and B2C segments for BFSI, Retail and Technology industries. He holds an established credibility of turning around and scaling up the businesses. Prior to joining Sahaj, Singh was the Chief Business Officer at digital marketplace, IndiaLends. He has previously held senior roles at Airtel Payments Bank, Reliance JioMoney, Fino Payments Bank and YTS Solutions.



Commenting on his appointment, Amit Kumar Singh, CEO, Sahaj, said: "I am very excited to be a part of this unique journey and believe that Sahaj has the potential to be a herald of digital transformation in the remotest parts of our country by combining state-of-the-art technology with customer-focused solutions. We have a unique opportunity to deliver; a-never-like-before experience to rural India for inclusive growth by blending innovative technology with real human expertise. We will continue to explore opportunities to expand our product and services portfolio depending on the need of rural consumers."