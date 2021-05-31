Raymond Ltd names Harmohan Sahni as Chief Executive Officer, Realty Business

Prior to this, Sahni was the COO of the real estate business of ECL Finance Limited (Edelweiss Group)

Raymond Limited strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of Harmohan Sahni as Chief Executive Officer of its Realty Business. An industry stalwart, Harmohan was till recently the COO of the Real Estate business of ECL Finance Limited (Edelweiss Group) and has enormous experience in executing projects including Luxury Housing, Affordable Housing, Commercial and Retail properties.

With a 100 acre plus land parcel in the heart of Thane city, Raymond forayed into the real estate space in 2019 with its maiden project ‘Aspirational District’, which is spread over 14 acres. Since its launch, this township of 42 storeyed towers of over 3000 smart-sized homes of 1 and 2 BHKs has emerged as a preferred brand given its superior offering and affordable pricing.

Despite the pandemic-induced slowdown, Raymond Realty showcased stellar sales with 1387 residential units booked till Mar’21, which accounts for over 60% of the total inventory of ~2,350 units launched.

Commenting on this latest development, Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Limited said, "I am delighted to welcome Harmohan to our Raymond family. He joins us at a critical juncture when Raymond Realty is taking strong strides and is well poised for growth. Harmohan has taken on challenging roles and demonstrated the ability to imagine and engineer a new future for the real estate sector in India. His entrepreneurial spirit and extensive experience will be pivotal in unleashing Raymond Realty’s future growth plans.”

Speaking on his appointment, Harmohan Sahni said; "I am excited to take on this new responsibility and look forward to working closely with Mr. Singhania and Raymond Realty’s energetic team to create long-term sustainable growth for our stakeholders.”

In the past 3 decades, Harmohan has worked at GCorp Developers and Mahindra Lifespaces Limited in various leadership roles. He began his career with Tata Steel Limited and later worked with JSW Aluminum Limited. A qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Harmohan is an industry veteran and is reckoned for his knowledge in the sector and financial acumen.

