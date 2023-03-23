Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sasmit Patra joins enba jury panel

Rohit Jawa is all set to join as the CEO designate and whole-time director for HUL from April 1, 2023, and will also take over as the president of Unilever South Asia. He will join the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE) on April 1, 2023.



Who is Rohit Jawa?

Rohit Jawa is presently the Chief of Transformation for Unilever in London since January 2022. Jawa started as a management trainee in 1988 and has worked in the company across India, South East Asia and North Asia.

He started his career with HUL as a management trainee in 1988 and has a proven track record of sustained business results across - India, South East Asia, and North Asia. As EVP for North Asia & Chairman for Unilever China, he led a significant transformation of Unilever China into a competitive, profitable, and consistent business, now Unilever’s 3rd biggest globally.

He was also the Chairman of Unilever Philippines where he led the business to become one of the top 10 markets for Unilever globally.

In a statement, HUL said, "Rohit’s ability to integrate the strength of traditional markets with digital technologies and future-fit business models, positions him well to take HUL into its next growth phase."

Having done a Bachelor of Science from St. Stephens College, Delhi and an MBA from Faculty of Management Study (1986-88), Jawa recently got an Executive Education Certificate in Advanced Management Program, Business Administration and Management, General from Harvard Business School.

After staying in the role for nearly 16 years, he became Vice President for Unilever Vietnam from May 2004 to Oct 2006. He was Head of the Home Care business and Marketing function for Unilever Vietnam.

Jawa, throughout his marketing career, has contributed to the industry in the Asian region, including serving as an expert speaker and judge in several regional advertising and marketing forums. Internationalist Magazine recognised him as one of 'The Asia 50' marketers in 2013. He was also awarded the 'CEO Excel' Award for 2015 by the Philippines chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators for leadership in business communication.