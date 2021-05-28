Rahul Sarangi joins Disney+ Hotstar as VP - Head of Short Form & New Content Initiatives

MX Player Vice President & Head - New Business Rahul Sarangi has quit the Times Internet-owned OTT platform and joined Disney+ Hotstar as Vice President - Head of Short Form & New Content Initiatives.



An Emmy-nominated content creator, Sarangi has nearly two decades of experience across digital and linear content as well as production and content operations. He has created short and long format content across scripted, unscripted, and live sports).



Prior to MX Player, Sarangi was the Global Head for Content & Business Development at The Viral Fever for a period of two years.



At TVF, he established and managed new content verticals including short-form influencers, regional languages (Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam), and non-fiction managing end-to-end content operations, content IP development marketing, and monetisation. He also assisted the TVF leadership in overall strategy development and implementation including content strategy, business strategy, and fundraising.



He was the Founder & Director of Greymatter Entertainment for over seven years. At Greymatter, he created two large-format IPs that have been licensed in 10+ countries. Besides managing a multimillion-dollar P&L, he also produced large-scale formats in different genres including scripted, unscripted, and sports.



Sarangi was also part of the launch team for Colors TV where he assisted in distribution, Network Programming Strategy for Scripted & Unscripted Shows, Marketing as well as in other aspects involved in a major GEC channel launch. He also had stints at MTV Asia and Various Brands besides being a freelance Creative Director for over two years.



He is now an active angel investor and a Limited Partner in a Venture Capital fund.

