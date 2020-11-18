Philips Lighting’s Nirupam Sahay joins Surya Roshni as Executive Director & CEO
Sahay’s prior role was as Senior Vice President & Global Business Leader, Consumer Lamps in Philips Lighting
Surya Roshni has appointed Nirupam Sahay as the Executive Director and CEO of Lighting. Sahay has over 26 years of experience, in Philips Lighting, GE Capital-SBI Card, Whirlpool and Asian Paints.
His last role was as Senior Vice President & Global Business Leader, Consumer Lamps in Philips Lighting, and before that he was President & CEO, Philips Lighting, Indian Sub-continent. He is also a past President of ELCOMA (the Lighting industry body in India).
Speaking about the appointment, Raju Bista, Managing Director, Surya Roshni Limited said “Nirupam comes to Surya Roshni with a wealth of experience in Indian and global markets, and has built very strong businesses, brands and teams in his earlier roles. I am confident that he will take the Lighting, Fans and Home Appliances businesses of Surya Roshni to greater heights”.
Sahay said, "Surya is a very powerful and trusted brand. I am very excited to be back in India, and to have the the opportunity to work with the strong Surya team to grow the business."
