Philips Lighting’s Nirupam Sahay joins Surya Roshni as Executive Director & CEO

Surya Roshni has appointed Nirupam Sahay as the Executive Director and CEO of Lighting. Sahay has over 26 years of experience, in Philips Lighting, GE Capital-SBI Card, Whirlpool and Asian Paints.

His last role was as Senior Vice President & Global Business Leader, Consumer Lamps in Philips Lighting, and before that he was President & CEO, Philips Lighting, Indian Sub-continent. He is also a past President of ELCOMA (the Lighting industry body in India).

Speaking about the appointment, Raju Bista, Managing Director, Surya Roshni Limited said “Nirupam comes to Surya Roshni with a wealth of experience in Indian and global markets, and has built very strong businesses, brands and teams in his earlier roles. I am confident that he will take the Lighting, Fans and Home Appliances businesses of Surya Roshni to greater heights”.

Sahay said, ”Surya is a very powerful and trusted brand. I am very excited to be back in India, and to have the the opportunity to work with the strong Surya team to grow the business.”