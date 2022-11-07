Marketing mavericks felicitated at 2nd Realty+ Top 50 Marketing Minds Conclave and Awards
The 2nd edition of Realty+ Top 50 Marketing Minds Awards 2022 held virtually on Nov 04
The virtual event organized by Realty+ kick-started with the first panel discussion of the day on the topic "Digital Marketing Dilemma: How to Increase Engagement & Conversion."
The session was moderated by Govind Rai, Co-Founder & CEO of Insomniacs. The other eminent panellists of this session were Anand Nair, Co-Founder & CCO, 4 AM Worldwide, Dhruba Jyoti Ghosh, EVP & Head of Marketing, Provident Housing Ltd. & Purva Land, Meet Merchant Head - Marketing Strategy & Digital, Oberoi Realty, Mohit Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer, DLF Offices, Vivek Agarwal, Co-Founder & CTO, Squareyards, Haresh Motirale, Founder Director, Brandniti | InAltGo | Regenti Infotech.They highlighted the strategies for digital engagement and converting leads to revenues.
The next panel on New Sales Paradigm: Creative Ways of Selling Real Estate comprised experts such as Piyush Chawla, Vice President, Head: Sales Marketing, Ashwin Sheth Group, Rajeeb Dash, Head Sales & Marketing, Adani Realty, Shyamal Mody, Partner, Raunak Group, Sumesh Mishra, Director – Lending 4B Network Pvt Ltd, Nidhi Srivastava, Founder & MD Graviti Properties Dubai And Co-Founder & CEO Vibe Realty. This session was moderated by Sapna Srivastava, Editor, of Realty+. The conversation emphasized the new ways of selling that are critical given the changing customer behavioural trends.
The final panel discussion s on Real Estate Broking Shifts: Navigating Complexity & Regulations was moderated by Farook Mahmood, CMD, Silverline Group & Chairman Emeritus & Founder President FIABCI-INDIA, supported by an expert panel of speakers Abhishek Singh, Founder & CEO, Bellwether, Arun Anand, Founder, Flow Realty, Asha Singh, Vice President, Marketing, 360 Realtors LLP, and Dr Vishesh Rawat, Vice President & Head - Sales, Marketing, CRM & Leasing, M2K Group.
The enlightening conclave concluded with the insightful Fireside Side Chat moderated by Ajay Sharma, Managing Director, Valuation Services, Colliers. The participants of this session were Manab Paul, Founder, Sree Balaji, Rohan Pawar, CEO, Pinnacle Group, and Srinivasan Subramanian Executive Director, Koncept Ambience.
The knowledge-sharing sessions were followed by the much-awaited Realty+ Top 50 Marketing Minds Awards 2022 Awards which recognized the impressive accomplishments of the marketing professionals. The Award winners were:
Best Residential Project Marketing-
Beyond Walls for Runwal Sunflower’
Rustomjee Group for Rustomjee Seasons
Piramal Realty for Piramal Aranya
Tata Realty for Eureka Park
Best Commercial Project Marketing
PS Group Realty Private Limited for Abacus
Best Retail Project Marketing
4AM Worldwide for R City, Runwal
Best Product Launch
Lingel Windows and Doors Technologies Private Limited for Lingel Panzer Glazing and Lingel Safety Box
Best Project Launch
House of Hiranandani for Castalia
Merlin Projects for RISE MARKETING CAMPAIGN
PS Group Realty Private Limited for Aurus
TATA Realty for NEW HAVEN BAHADURGARH
Best Innovative Marketing Campaign
VTP Realty For VTP Euphoria
Best ATL
Rustomjee Group for Design Thinking
Best TVC Marketing Campaign
PS Group Realty Private Limited for Corporate
Best Outdoor Marketing Campaign
PS Group Realty Private Limited for One10
Best Youtube Campaign
VTP Realty for VTP Euphoria
Best Digital Marketing Agency
Webzaa
Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of the Year
Mohit Ramsinghania, Chief Sales Officer – Luxury, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate
Marketing Influencer of the year
Rajeeb Dash, Head – Sales & Marketing, Adani Realty
Dr. H.C. Mario Schmidt, Managing Director, Lingel Windows, and Doors Technologies Private Limited
Marketing Icon of the Year
Tirthankar Ganguly, CMO, Kalpataru Limited
