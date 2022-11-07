Marketing mavericks felicitated at 2nd Realty+ Top 50 Marketing Minds Conclave and Awards

The virtual event organized by Realty+ kick-started with the first panel discussion of the day on the topic "Digital Marketing Dilemma: How to Increase Engagement & Conversion."



The session was moderated by Govind Rai, Co-Founder & CEO of Insomniacs. The other eminent panellists of this session were Anand Nair, Co-Founder & CCO, 4 AM Worldwide, Dhruba Jyoti Ghosh, EVP & Head of Marketing, Provident Housing Ltd. & Purva Land, Meet Merchant Head - Marketing Strategy & Digital, Oberoi Realty, Mohit Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer, DLF Offices, Vivek Agarwal, Co-Founder & CTO, Squareyards, Haresh Motirale, Founder Director, Brandniti | InAltGo | Regenti Infotech.They highlighted the strategies for digital engagement and converting leads to revenues.

The next panel on New Sales Paradigm: Creative Ways of Selling Real Estate comprised experts such as Piyush Chawla, Vice President, Head: Sales Marketing, Ashwin Sheth Group, Rajeeb Dash, Head Sales & Marketing, Adani Realty, Shyamal Mody, Partner, Raunak Group, Sumesh Mishra, Director – Lending 4B Network Pvt Ltd, Nidhi Srivastava, Founder & MD Graviti Properties Dubai And Co-Founder & CEO Vibe Realty. This session was moderated by Sapna Srivastava, Editor, of Realty+. The conversation emphasized the new ways of selling that are critical given the changing customer behavioural trends.

The final panel discussion s on Real Estate Broking Shifts: Navigating Complexity & Regulations was moderated by Farook Mahmood, CMD, Silverline Group & Chairman Emeritus & Founder President FIABCI-INDIA, supported by an expert panel of speakers Abhishek Singh, Founder & CEO, Bellwether, Arun Anand, Founder, Flow Realty, Asha Singh, Vice President, Marketing, 360 Realtors LLP, and Dr Vishesh Rawat, Vice President & Head - Sales, Marketing, CRM & Leasing, M2K Group.

The enlightening conclave concluded with the insightful Fireside Side Chat moderated by Ajay Sharma, Managing Director, Valuation Services, Colliers. The participants of this session were Manab Paul, Founder, Sree Balaji, Rohan Pawar, CEO, Pinnacle Group, and Srinivasan Subramanian Executive Director, Koncept Ambience.

The knowledge-sharing sessions were followed by the much-awaited Realty+ Top 50 Marketing Minds Awards 2022 Awards which recognized the impressive accomplishments of the marketing professionals. The Award winners were:

Best Residential Project Marketing-

Beyond Walls for Runwal Sunflower’

Rustomjee Group for Rustomjee Seasons

Piramal Realty for Piramal Aranya

Tata Realty for Eureka Park

Best Commercial Project Marketing

PS Group Realty Private Limited for Abacus

Best Retail Project Marketing

4AM Worldwide for R City, Runwal

Best Product Launch

Lingel Windows and Doors Technologies Private Limited for Lingel Panzer Glazing and Lingel Safety Box

Best Project Launch

House of Hiranandani for Castalia

Merlin Projects for RISE MARKETING CAMPAIGN

PS Group Realty Private Limited for Aurus

TATA Realty for NEW HAVEN BAHADURGARH

Best Innovative Marketing Campaign

VTP Realty For VTP Euphoria

Best ATL

Rustomjee Group for Design Thinking

Best TVC Marketing Campaign

PS Group Realty Private Limited for Corporate

Best Outdoor Marketing Campaign

PS Group Realty Private Limited for One10

Best Youtube Campaign

VTP Realty for VTP Euphoria

Best Digital Marketing Agency

Webzaa

Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of the Year

Mohit Ramsinghania, Chief Sales Officer – Luxury, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate

Marketing Influencer of the year

Rajeeb Dash, Head – Sales & Marketing, Adani Realty

Dr. H.C. Mario Schmidt, Managing Director, Lingel Windows, and Doors Technologies Private Limited

Marketing Icon of the Year

Tirthankar Ganguly, CMO, Kalpataru Limited

