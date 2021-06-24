Mahindra Solarize awards integrated comms & digital mandate to AGENCY09

Mahindra Solarize has appointed AGENCY09 to lead the integrated communications and digital mandate. Mahindra Solarize offers innovative and technologically superior solar power solutions in the Distributed Energy Space. It provides sustainable residential solar rooftop, commercial solar rooftop, and solar water pump solutions. As a part of the mandate, AGENCY09 is responsible for defining the brand positioning and core values for Mahindra Solarize. AGENCY09 will also handle the overall planning, strategizing, and executing of digital campaigns and content online.

Speaking on awarding the communication and digital duties to AGENCY09, Param Mandloi, Head – Digital Transformation & Supply Chain, Mahindra Solarize said, “AGENCY09 has done exceptional work with the other solar divisions of Mahindra (Mahindra Susten, Mahindra Teqo). We truly believe that our affiliation with them will help us grow and set new benchmarks as we promote sustainable change and innovation.”

Speaking on the association, Rajesh Patalia, Chief Strategy Officer, AGENCY09 added, “It is always an honor to work with the Mahindra Group of Companies. We are delighted to associate with Mahindra Solarize to help them position this brand as a key player in the solar power and renewable energy space, and set higher benchmarks in the solar industry.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)