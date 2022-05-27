Madison Media Ultra bags Media AOR of Jyothy Labs

The agency will be responsible for the brand’s traditional media and digital media mandate

Madison Media Ultra has won the Media AOR for Jyothy Labs. The agency will be responsible for traditional media and digital media mandate, including TV, Print and Digital.

Jyothy MR, Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Ltd., says, “Madison is a respected name in the industry with its proven expertise in traditional and contemporary media platforms. We believe our brands will be ably assisted with Madison’s well rounded integrated media solutions in meeting our marketing objectives.”

Jolene Fernandes Solanki, COO, Madison Media Ultra says, “Extremely delighted to partner with one of the pioneering brands in our country. We are pleased to have Jyothy Labs on board and partner with them in their growth journey. We believe that our framework at Madison - 'keeping consumers and technology at the center' - will complement Jyothy Labs' growth journey.”

