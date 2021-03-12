Kumar Shailove joins Hiver as Vice President of Engineering

Hiver, the Gmail-based customer service solution, announced the appointment of Kumar Shailove as Vice President of Engineering. Kumar is a veteran of prominent technology companies including InMobi, Digital Guardian, Expedia, and Adobe.

Kumar will work closely with founders Niraj Ranjan Rout and Nitesh Nandy in building up and scaling the company’s fast-growing technology team. He brings over 16 years of in-depth domain knowledge and technical proficiency to Hiver.



Kumar served as the Director of Engineering for InMobi’s Demand Side Platform. In his time at InMobi, he oversaw the engineering team that built the Demand Side Platform, defining the medium and long-term tech strategy and roadmap for the organization while closely working with technology partners to co-build tech solutions for complex business problems.

He also led the development of a high-scale distributed Ad Serving and Bidding Platform for processing 1 Million Ad Requests per second and more than 10 Terrabytes of data.

Prior to his time at InMobi, Kumar served as an Engineering Manager at Digital Guardian (through the acquisition of Armor5), the manager for Package Discover Services at Expedia Inc., and as a Senior Lead at Adobe on the LM Service team.

Kumar holds a Master’s and a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Allahabad.

“Kumar brings to the table a high level of expertise in development, management, and maintenance of highly scalable systems. His expertise will be extremely valuable to us as we continue to grow faster and fulfill our vision to help businesses deliver great customer service using Gmail,” said Niraj RanjanRout, the co-founder and CEO of Hiver.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead the engineering team at Hiver. I look forward to help scale the product while following the highest standards of engineering excellence,” said Kumar, on his appointment. “It’s my goal to contribute to Hiver’s success by creating a culture that attracts and inspires the kind of world-class engineering talent that will further strengthen Hiver’s vision to become a leading customer service platform,” he added.

Kumar’s addition to the team comes at an exciting time for Hiver. Recently, Hiver announced it had raised $4 million in debt financing from Singapore-based debt fund Mars Growth Capital to ramp up growth.

