Kamal Gianchandani named President of Multiplex Association of India

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has announced that its President Deepak Asher has decided to step down from his role in the association to pursue his other interests on the non-professional front. Kamal Gianchandani has been appointed to the position with immediate effect.

Asher has served as the MAI’s President continuously since its inception in 2002. He has also served on the Boards of numerous companies as a professional Director. Asher brought with him more than 35 years of experience starting with hard core accounting, auditing, finance, taxation, and law, and then moving on to corporate finance, business strategy, growth, and diversification. During his decades of outstanding service, not only has he added value to several different businesses with his rich and varied experience, but he has also provided strategic leadership and valuable guidance to the entire cinema exhibition sector during his 18 years at the helm of the MAI.

“It has been an extremely enriching and rewarding experience heading the MAI right from its formative years, to the position that it is in today. I have been blessed with the fortune of working with some exceptionally bright and sincere colleagues from the cinema exhibition industry, without whom we would not have been able to get where we are today. I am also grateful to all the other stakeholders in the film industry, and the regulators, with whom I have had the occasion to interact, in the best interests of the sector. I wish the MAI all the very best in all its future endeavors and look forward to seeing the sector flourish and prosper under its new leadership,” said Asher.

Kamal Gianchandani said: “Those of us that know Deepak Asher personally, admire him not only for his business efforts, but also for his personal lifetime values as a friend and a guide. I wish him well and am confident that the cinema exhibition community will continue to benefit from his valued leadership and counsel.”