Jyothi Pradhan elevated as CEO of Kurl-on

Prior to her promotion, Pradhan was the head of Kurl-on's Corporate Strategy

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 20, 2020 10:40 AM
kurl-on

Kurl-on has appointed Jyothi Pradhan as its new Chief Operating Officer. Pradhan had joined the mattress maker in July 2019 as the head of its Corporate Strategy.

An alumna of Manipal Institute of Technology, Pradhan has 15 years of experience, working across industries like electronics and consumer products. She also holds a Masters degree in Engineering from the University of Southern California and an MBA from the University of California, Irvine.  

Tags Ceo Kurl-on Jyothi Pradhan
