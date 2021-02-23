H&M India names Yanira Ramirez as Country Sales Manager

Ramirez will be based out of H&M India’s head office in New Delhi

International retailer H&M India has announced Yanira Ramirez as the new Country Sales Manager.

Previously, Global Sales Manager for & Other Stories, Yanira takes over as H&M India’s new Country Sales Manager and will be based out of H&M India’s head office in New Delhi.

Although a qualified lawyer, Yanira found her calling in retail 18 years ago when she joined the H&M Group. Originally from Mexico, she started her journey with H&M in the UK as a sales adviser in the store and then moved on to become an Area Manager, post which she became Country HR for H&M UK & IE and then joined the Global Sales & Operations HR team in Sweden.

She strongly believes in developing people and empowering teams to achieve their full potential and the greatest results which has led her to support the company in various roles.

Yanira joins the India team at a time when H&M India has 50 stores across 25 cities, a newly launched digital loyalty program and a strong online presence on hm.com and Myntra.

