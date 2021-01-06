Hero MotoCorp appoints Vijay Thomas as Lead Marketing - Premium Segment

Thomas joins the company from Harley-Davidson where he was the Lead Marketing for the Indian market

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 6, 2021 3:31 PM
Vijay Thomas- Hero MotoCorp

Two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp has appointed Vijay Thomas as Lead Marketing - Premium Segment. Thomas joins the company from Harley-Davidson where he was the Lead Marketing for the Indian market.

At Harley-Davidson, Thomas spent close to a decade having joined the company in November 2011. As Lead Marketing, he was responsible for leading the overall marketing function for India.

His key focus areas included demand generation, lead acquisition and management, brand building and marketing (online and offline), public relations, product planning, new dealer onboarding, and experiential marketing.

Thomas announced the move in a LinkedIn post.

"Post a decade with Harley-Davidson, I’m excited to move into another role with the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer. As lead marketing for the premium segments at HMCL, I’m privileged to have the opportunity to continue marketing the world’s most iconic motorcycle brand," the post reads.

It further added, "The last few days of Induction have been nothing but eye-opening. The scale at with #heromotocorp operates is astronomical. The seriousness and attention to detail of the induction itself are very confidence-inspiring."

Prior to being elevated as the Lead Marketing for India, Thomas had also helmed the roles of customer experience manager and assistant manager marketing at Harley-Davidson.

Before joining Harley-Davidson, he was with Virgin Mobile India as deputy manager - marketing.

Thomas is an alumnus of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune and Cochin University of Science and Technology.

 

