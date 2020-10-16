Harris Diamond to retire from McCann, Bill Kolb to take over as CEO

The developments are reportedly a part of IPG's broader succession plans

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 16, 2020 9:03 AM
McCann

Harris Diamond, the CEO and Chairman of McCann Group is set to retire by the end of the year, the company said. Interpublic Group has named Bill Kolb as his successor. The developments are reportedly a part of IPG's broader succession plans.

As Chairman & CEO of McCann Worldgroup, Diamond had been leading a multidisciplinary marketing services organistion. Prior to joining McCann Worldgroup, Harris was CEO of Weber Shandwick. He also served as CEO of IPG's Constituency Management Group.

Kolb was appointed the COO of McCann Worldgroup in June 2020. Prior to that, he was Global President, Diversified Agencies. He has been associated with McCann for over two decades, where he worked across regions and agencies like Momentum, MRM and McCann. Kolb has held leadership roles from CFO to CEO and has worked with multinational clients like GM, Microsoft, Coca-Cola and Merc.

Tags Bill kolb Interpublic group Ipg Weber shandwick Harris Diamond
