enba 2020: India Today, Aaj Tak, Times Now take home top honours

Celebrating the tremendous work done by the Indian news media, maintaining its credibility and dedication even amidst a global pandemic the last year, the 13th edition of the exchange4media news broadcasting awards (enba) was organized on Saturday in a glittering outdoor ceremony in Delhi’s Connaught Place. The awards, like every year, honoured the best of the best in the Indian broadcast news media industry.

India Today won the maximum number of awards including a special jury mention in the News Channel of the Year – English Category. Times Now and Aaj Tak won the News Channel of the Year – English & Hindi, respectively.

Times Now’s MK Anand was adjudged the CEO of the Year while Shereen Bhan of CNBC-TV18 picked the trophy for being the Managing Editor of the Year – English. Supriya Prasad of Aaj Tak was honoured as the News Director of the Year – Hindi. Dileep Tiwari of Zee Media Corporation (Cluster 3) was adjudged the Editor in Chief – Regional Channel of the Year. Sweta Singh of Aaj Tak won the special award for her outstanding work and contribution during Covid as an editorial leader.

The awards also motivated the young professionals who did extraordinary coverage the last year. India Today’s Tanushree Pandey picked the gold in the English category while Mradul Sharma of Zee Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand won gold in the Hindi Category.

The awards were presented after a meticulous jury process by luminaries across political, social, and business world. The jury was led by Vinay Sahasrabudhe, MP - Rajya Sabha & Chairman – ICCR. Other prominent jury members included Shri Vivek Tankha, MP Rajya Sabha, Shazia Ilmi, Spokesperson, BJP, Radhika Khera, National Media Coordinator, INC, Rammohan Sundaram, Country Head and Managing Partner, Integrated Media, DDB Group, Ranveer Brar, Celebrity Indian Chef and Entrepreneur, Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Author, Journalist and Defence Economist, Anand Ranganathan, Professor JNU, among a few others.

