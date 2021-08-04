Creativeland Asia launches specialized research division 'Crossbow Insights'

Crossbow Insights leans closely on this philosophy of ‘Crazy Science of Insights’ - Crazy finds its genesis in the quote shared by Einstein, “We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking that created them". Through the process, the endeavour will be to explore different dimensions of human emotions and enter the abyss of the human mind. The team will handhold the client from insight to strategy so that nothing gets lost in translation right from understanding the client problem, approaching it, collecting data, and reporting it.

Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder and Chairman, Creativeland Asia, said, “Last year and this year have had a huge impact in shaping the consumer behaviour of the future. I am excited to announce Crossbow Insights, a research and consumer insights company from Creativeland Asia. This new venture will be under the leadership of Shalini Sinha, who joined our team earlier this year to strengthen consumer insights and strategic thinking at CLA. With over two decades of experience and expertise in this field, Shalini is building a handpicked team of bright researchers and strategists at Crossbow Insights. Shalini and I share a vision to bring together creativity, technology-based deep learning and consumer research to partner marketeers to connect even more strongly with the market and consumers in the new-normal world we are all stepping into.”

The research division is already in the process of building agile digital capabilities that can help understand consumers more effectively & efficiently. They will be using scientific techniques like Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Psychometric methods, the Art of Storytelling to understand deep-seated human emotions.

Further commenting on the launch of the Crossbow Insights, Shalini Sinha, CEO, Consumer Intelligence & Director of Strategy, said, “At Creativeland Asia, we endeavour to offer to our clients a holistic approach towards brand transformation. We want to focus on building products that will deliver meaningful solutions to brands, keeping their brand context at the heart of what we solve for. Using digital and agile techniques in a complementary manner with Qualitative will help us uncover much deeper consumer behaviour that can help us solve client problems. With the launch of Crossbow Insights, I am certain we will further help brands identify and develop a robust brand strategy. With the experience and the expertise we have, we will be looking at working with brands at various stages of their development.”

Shalini brings with her close to 21 years of rich industry experience. In her last assignment, she was the Commercial Lead for the Creative Division of Kantar South Asia. Previously, she held other leadership positions, including Heading the South Geography of Kantar Millward Brown and Head of Firefly (India), the specialist Qualitative Research Division of Kantar Millward Brown