Conran Design Group Mumbai appoints Mayuri Nikumbh as Head of Design

Conran Design Group Mumbai, the branding and design agency from Havas Group, has announced the appointment of Mayuri Nikumbh as Head of Design. In her new role, Nikumbh will be responsible for creative stewardship for clients in the region and will lead the creative vision for Conran Design Group, Mumbai.

Nikumbh’s appointment follows the recent development of Havas Group India announcing a strategic joint-venture with Conran Design Group; a Havas agency with over six decades’ experience in building iconic brands. Conran Design Group opened its third global office in Mumbai following successful businesses in London and New York. Her new role will further bolster the leadership team at Conran Design Group Mumbai led by Managing Partner, Geet Nazir.

With a master’s degree in Visual Communication from Industrial Design Center, IIT Bombay, Mayuri has more than 17 years’ experience in areas such as branding and communication design, packaging design, digital media and film. An expert in design strategy and creative direction with a deep understanding of culture and consumer behaviour as well as contextual trend-spotting, Mayuri has worked on many leading brands namely Abbott, Britannia, Eischer Polaris, Epigamia, Fingerlix, Godrej, Heinz, Mars Foods, MTR Foods, Microsoft, Nestle, Nivea, Paperboat, PepsiCo, TATA, Voot and many more. She has led award-winning projects and contributed to the success of startups as well as well-established brands. Prior to joining Conran Design Group, Mayuri was the head of the Visual Communication vertical at Elephant – an independent integrated design consultancy.

Commenting on the appointment, Lee Hoddy, Executive Creative Director, Conran Design Group, said, “The branding and design industry in India is growing at an extraordinary rate, providing a huge opportunity to innovate across a broad range of client sectors and categories. We are delighted to welcome Mayuri to Conran Design Group. With her passion for great design, breadth of experience and cultural understanding of the market, Mayuri will support the growth of our offer and help us to build competitive advantage in the region.”

On joining Conran Design Group Mumbai, Nikumbh said, “I am looking forward to building upon the 65 years’ of global design heritage that Conran Design Group brings, with a keen understanding of the Indian consumer, brand environment and application of relevant and impactful design solutions. With Conran’s strong design-led, strategic approach and Havas Group’s support, it will be an exciting journey, to create and transform brand experiences in this part of the Asian subcontinent.”

