Caroline Silver joins Adobe International Advisory Board

Today every business must be a digital business. The pandemic has accelerated technology investments as companies seek to find new ways to thrive in the digital economy, which now runs on personalised customer connections.

To provide its executive customers with additional perspectives from industry leaders, Adobe launched its International Advisory Board earlier in 2021 and today announced its expansion with the appointment of Caroline Silver, an Advisory Partner at global independent investment bank, Moelis & Company. The Adobe International Advisory Board brings together a team of highly respected and internationally focused leaders, with proven track-records in navigating disruption and leading digital transformation across the private and public sectors.

Chaired by Paul Robson, President International at Adobe, the International Advisory Board’s mission is to support the company’s customers as they develop and implement their own transformation strategies to succeed in the digital economy.

With more than 30 years’ experience in international investment banking, as well as extensive experience in advising clients and regulators across Europe, Caroline Silver brings a global perspective to help Adobe customers adapt and thrive in a digital-first world. Caroline previously served as Vice Chairman of EMEA Investment Banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and as Global Vice Chairman of Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley. She currently holds board positions at BUPA, PZ Cussons, Meggitt PLC and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. where she is also director of the board of directors at its subsidiary, ICE Clear Europe.

Paul Robson, President International, Adobe commented: “Today’s most successful businesses are innovating with new partnerships and technologies, and they’re increasingly looking to their peers, new entrants and leaders from other industries for inspiration to drive meaningful and relevant customer connections. For those in financial services, they are rapidly evolving their digital strategies to deliver superior customer experiences, whilst having to comply with governance and regulatory requirements. Caroline’s experience and reputation as an internationally renowned investment banker will prove hugely valuable for our customers in helping them lay the foundations for future business models.”

Adobe customers include some of the world’s largest companies, including leading financial institutions such as TSB, Santander, HSBC, NatWest, The Co-operative Bank, Legal & General, Banque Pictet, CaixaBank, Standard Chartered, CSS Versicherung, Westpac Bank, HESTA and Sony Bank.

Commenting on her appointment, Caroline said: “The past 12 months have brought the need for a long-term digital strategy into sharp focus for every business, none more so than financial services companies. The expectations of customers are higher than ever, and innovative new entrants are raising the bar for digital experiences. Adobe already provides the foundation for many of the world’s biggest banks and businesses and I’m looking forward to supporting them in devising strategies for growth and thriving in the digital economy.”

The members of the Adobe International Advisory Board are:

Barbara Kux , Member of the Supervisory Board at Henkel and Grosvenor Group, Vice-Chair of the Board at Firmenich. Former Member of the Managing Board of Siemens.

Baudouin Prot , Chairman of the Board at BNP Paribas, Board Member of Kering, Finastra and Alstom. Senior Advisor to Boston Consulting Group.

Caroline Silver , Advisory Partner at Moelis & Company, former Vice Chairman of EMEA Investment Banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Global Vice Chairman of Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley.

Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG, former Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars .

Professor Heizo Takenaka , Economist and Professor at Keio University, Director of the Global Security Research Institute and Chairman of Pasona Group, Inc. Former Minister of Economic and Fiscal Policy for Japan.

Nigel Hinshelwood , Senior Independent Director of Lloyds Bank Plc and Bank of Scotland Plc, Non-Executive Director of Nordea Bank and member of Lloyd’s of London Technology and Transformation Committee. Former Head of HSBC UK and Deputy CEO of HSBC Bank plc.

Patrick Allaway , Chairman of the Bank of Queensland and Non-Executive Director of Dexus Funds Management Ltd and Allianz Australia.

The Adobe International Advisory Board launched in March 2021.

