Amod Dani, ECD, Leo Burnett Orchard quits agency, to turn entrepreneur

Amod Dani who was the Executive Creative Director and Head of Creative for Leo Burnett Orchard’s Mumbai and Bangalore offices has resigned after a four-and-a-half-year-long stint at the agency. Dani will now be setting out on an entrepreneurial journey and will be building a tech-based platform.

This was Dani’s second stint with Leo Burnett. Prior to this, he spent over six years with Leo Burnett’s Mumbai and Delhi office. He has been the driving force behind building brands such as Dream11, ACKO Insurance, Ola, Vogo, Winzo Games, Colors, Comedy Central, Emami Navratna, He-Deodorants, State Bank of India Life Insurance, Voot, Viacom18 and a lot more.

Confirming the news, Amod Dani says: "The time spent at Leo Burnett Orchard will truly be special to me. My second stint with the Leo Group helps complete 11 years of my association with the agency in India. The longevity speaks a lot about the people, the culture and the relationships that we've managed to forge over the years. But all good things come to an end and change is the only constant. So now I'm moving forward to my next chapter.”

Elaborating on his start-up, Dani adds, “I've always been a creator at heart, and that's why the entrepreneur in me is jumping onto the start-up bandwagon. With a proficient team in place, we are working towards building a revolutionary, consumer-first, tech-based platform in an exciting space. The journey has already begun and my partners and I are looking forward to the new venture with optimism. More on this in due course of time. Till then, a big thank you to all my team members, my friends and colleagues at Leo, my clients, and all my well-wishers who stood by me. This was truly a life-changing journey."

Some of Dani’s popular work includes Dream11 ‘Dimaag se Dhoni’ and ‘Khelo Dimaag Se’, Winzo Games ‘Jeetney mein kick hai’, Ola ‘Auto ki home delivery’, Navratna ‘Raahat Raja & Acapella – Mr Bachchan’ etc. In his 15 year long career, Amod has also worked with Lowe Lintas, Contract, Publicis Ambience, AffinityX, Sapient Nitro and Mccann.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)