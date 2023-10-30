2nd edition of BW Supply Chain Competitiveness Summit & Awards 2023 on Dec 6
The theme for this year’s event is ‘reinventing traditional supply chains in wake of global uncertainty’
The significance of effective, sustainable, and technologically advanced supply chains becomes a central role as India navigates the terrain of post-pandemic challenges and geopolitical issues.
The prestigious 2nd Edition BW Supply Chain Competitiveness Summit & Awards 2023, scheduled for December 6, 2023, brings together industry leaders, thought influencers, and experts to discuss the transformation, innovation, and resilience of India's supply chain ecosystem. The theme for this year is ‘Reinventing traditional supply chains in wake of global uncertainty’.
The Summit & Esteemed Speakers
The summit aims to establish a blueprint for supply chains that are not only efficient but also competitive, sustainable, failsafe, and digitally progressive. It will delve into the efficiency of the freight carriage lifecycle, optimising supply chain operations and reducing costs and the role of digital transformation in revitalising traditional supply chains with technologies such as IoT, blockchain, and AI. Moreover, the summit will lay a strong emphasis on how heightened interest from investors, regulators, and consumers in sustainability is driving corporate India to create green, transparent, and cyclical supply chains.
The summit will witness participation from a wide range of professionals with an impressive line-up of speakers at the summit.
The speakers include Abhishek Agrawal, Senior Vice President - Supply Chain and Sourcing, Bombay Shaving Company; Ravi Shrivastava, Managing Director & Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group; Sreenivas Rao Nandigam, Global Head of Supply Chain, Sun Pharma; Abhishek Purwar, Global Director Supply Chain Architecture, Anheuser-Busch InBev; Ajay Gupta, Group Chief Supply Chain Officer, Jakson Group; Anirban Basu, Executive Director and Head Supply Chain, Dalmia Bharat Limited; Ashish Jha, Head of Supply Chain , India, Electrolux; Baidyanath Kumar, CISO and Data Protection Officer, JK Lakshmi Cement; Bharat Bhushan Rathi, Head Distribution & Logistics, Mankind Pharma; Bijender Kumar Mishra, Sr. GM & CISO, Alkem Laboratries; Chandan Shirbhayye, AVP & Head of Supply Chain, Aragen Life Sciences; Debasish Das, Chief Information Security Officer, One Tata Operating Network (OTON), TCS; Deepak Sharma, Head - Manufacturing, Supply chain & Logistics (Integrated Supply Chain), Bajaj Electricals; Deepanshu Manchanda, Founder & CEO, Zappfresh; Dr Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO, Jubilant Ingrevia; Kamal Kumar, Head Of Analytics, Myntra; Naveen Srivastava, Head - Planning & Distribution Contract Manufacturing , Jubilant FoodWorks; Neha Taneja, SGM & CISO, Hero MotoCorp; Pavan Choudary, Chairman & Director General, MTaI;, Managing Director, Vygon India; Philip Antony, Head of Supply Chain Management at Baskin Robbins India; Pramod Pandit, Sr. Vice President & Head Commercial (Strategic sourcing & procurement), Ajanta Pharma; Rajat Dhar, Head - Supply Chain, United Colors of Benetton India; Rajeev Mehta, President & Chief Logistics Officer, ACC & Ambuja Cement; Ruchika Arora, Senior Vice President - Global Ops and Strategy, Welspun India; Samik Biswas, Partner & Associate Director, BCG; Sanjeev Aggarwal, Director Supply Chain - South Asia, Hafele India Private Limited; Sudha Shankarnarayan, Director of Quality Assurance - EMENA, Director R&D Middle East & Asia, Papa John's International; Vinayak Godse, CEO, Data Security Council of India; Vineet Jain, Head – Supply Chain, Havells India and Vineet Kumar, Head – Supply Chain Excellence, Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corp Limited.
The event will host insightful panel discussions on subjects such as cold chain and Agri-logistics supply chains, the impact of geopolitics and innovation on manufacturing strategies, supply chain sustainability aligned with corporate ESG initiatives, digital and agile supply chains, combatting cyber risk vulnerability, and retrofitting legacy supply chains with location tracking capabilities.
For more details, visit https://bwevents.co.in/bw/bw-supply-chain-resilience-summit-awards-2023/#Register
The Award Ceremony
The 2nd Edition BW Supply Chain Competitiveness Awards 2023, a prestigious part of the event, will recognise and honour individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to enhancing competitiveness, sustainability, and resilience within the supply chain ecosystem.
The ceremony will feature a range of individual and organisational categories. The individual category comprises Supply Chain Innovator of the Year, Supply Chain Sustainability Leader, Supply Chain Visionary Leader (40 & above), Supply Chain Digitalization Champion, Supply Chain Diversity & Inclusion Advocate, Supply Chain Resilience Expert, Supply Chain Mentor of the Year, Supply Chain Collaboration Catalyst, Supply Chain Emerging Talent (Below 35), Supply Chain Change Management Pioneer and Entrepreneurial Supply Chain Leadership. On the other hand, Organisational category include End-to-End Supply Chain Excellence, Outstanding Customer- Centric Supply Chain, Supply Chain Digital Transformation, Excellence in Supply Chain Resilience & Risk Management, Supply Chain Start-Up of the Year, Collaborative Supplier Partnership, Sustainable Supply Chain Leadership, Excellence in Supply Chain Innovation & Creativity, Operational Excellence in Logistics, Supply Chain Education & Development Excellence.
Esteemed Jury
The jury for the awards includes prominent figures such as Salil Kapoor, CEO, Hindware Home Innovation, who will also serve as the Co-jury Chair. Anirban Ghosh, Head – Centre For Sustainability, Mahindra University; Ankur Bhagat, Vice President& Chief Supply Chain Officer, P&G India; Ashish Mendiratta, CEO & Director Advanchainge; Kopal Agrawal, Chief Procurement Officer, Hindalco Industries; Jagadeesh Kunchey, Executive Vice President – Supply Chain & Logistics (FMCG Business), Engineering Projects & Management Committee Member, ITC; Nitin D Parekh, Chief Financial Officer Zydus Lifesciences; Radha Ramanujan, Chief Financial Officer, Ashirvad by Aliaxis ; Ravi Kumar, Head- Supply Chain Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals (Janssen); Vinay Kushwaha, Chief Technical & Strategy Officer Britannia Industries; Umesh Madhyan, Vice President- Logistics, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages; Anirban Basu, Executive Director and National Logistics Head, Dalmia Bharat Group; Arnab Roy, Zone CFO- Greater India & CFO, Schneider Electric; Ashish Pande, Head of Supply Chain - South Asia Region, Nestle; Alok Mishra, Senior Vice President & Group Head - Sustainability, Welspun Group; Parul Arora, Leadership & Supply Chain Coach and Sneha Oberoi, CFO & EVP Administration, Suzuki Motorcycle India.
For more details, visit https://bwevents.co.in/bw/bw-supply-chain-resilience-summit-awards-2023/#Register
The 2nd Edition BW Supply Chain Competitiveness Summit & Awards is expected to be a revolutionary celebration that honours excellence and innovation in India's dynamic supply chain ecosystem.
Ad veteran Aurobindo Mohanty passes away
Mohanty was known for his decade-long association with Rasna, first with Mudra and then with Pioma Industries Limited, the parent company of the beverage brand
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 2:50 PM | 1 min read
Ad and marketing veteran Aurobindo Mohanty passed away on October 24. The news of his demise was shared by his family on Facebook.
Mohanty was Vice President at Reliance Retail, according to his LinkedIn.
He worked with Mudra Communications between 1993 and 2002 as Vice President, handling the Rasna account for close to a decade. At Mudra Chennai, he worked on brands like Hercules Cycle, Sify, Henkel and Fa.
He then took a two-year break and joined the Rasna Group (Pioma Industries Limited) as its Vice President of Marketing, where he played a crucial role towards further bolstering the brand Rasna.
He hailed from Bhubaneshwar, holding a PG degree in economics. Earlier in his career, he worked with HTA or JWT, which is now VML.
He has also handled accounts of major brands such as ICI and ITC brands such as Wills and Gold Flake.
Mental health: Maybelline New York to train individuals on how to support those in need
Maybelline New York will provide the free training, Brave Talk, in association with The Jed Foundation
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 5:53 PM | 3 min read
More than half of first-year college students (54%) frequently felt anxious since starting college – and 60% don’t turn to professionals for help* but turn to their friends instead. To encourage open conversation and ensure support is accessible to all, makeup brand Maybelline New York has partnered with The Jed Foundation (JED), to create Brave Talk, a free expert-developed training designed to equip individuals to handle delicate and often difficult conversations around mental health with a friend or peer who may need their support.
Speaking at the event, Zeenia Bastani, General Manager – Maybelline New York & NYX Professional Makeup, L’Oréal India, said, “Maybelline New York has been an ardent advocate for mental health. Since the launch of Maybelline Brave Together, our objective has been to destigmatize mental health conversations and make free support accessible to all through our 1:1 helpline. As part of this journey, through the Brave Talk training, we aim to equip people with the know-how and skills necessary to identify signs of anxiety or depression in their friends, family, or peers, navigate that often difficult conversation, offer support, and facilitate connections to appropriate resources. With Brave Talk, we believe more people will encourage open conversation on mental health, and those experiencing anxiety will feel heard, supported, and be brave together.”
For the launch, influential mental health advocates like Ananya Birla, Anshula Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, and Nikhil Taneja came together for an engaging panel discussion, each contributing unique insights to the conversation. Ananya Birla, the brand spokesperson and also the campaign ambassador, brought her valuable perspective to the discussion. The panel discussion was moderated by Varun Duggirala content creator and podcaster who guided the conversation toward meaningful discourse. In addition to this engaging dialogue, the event also provided attendees with workshops focused on the arts, dance, and listening circles, acknowledging the pivotal role these activities play in addressing mental health challenges.
Maybelline New York's Brand Ambassador Ananya Birla will also introduce 'The Brave Together' track, a tribute to mental health that underscores her steadfast dedication to increasing awareness about mental health concerns. Ananya's wholehearted commitment to this cause strikes a chord, as she utilizes her platform to motivate change and encourage candid discussions regarding mental well-being. Her actions serve as a poignant reminder of the significance of placing mental wellness at the forefront and offering support to those who require it.
Ananya Birla said, “I am incredibly thrilled to be launching a track for Maybelline New York's Brave Together campaign on World Mental Health Day. Mental well-being is a cause that resonates deeply with me, and I believe it's high time we prioritize it on a global scale. Through this track, I aim to put a spotlight on the pressing issue of mental health and contribute to the vital conversation surrounding it.”
Brave Talk is created with a memorable frame and includes “Brave Steps” to allow anyone to remember how to start and navigate a conversation with a friend.
TV growth shrinks in 2022, gaming & digital continue to soar: MIB
TV sector is set to grow at the CAGR of 3.9 percent by 2025. At 14.7 percent, digital has the highest projected growth rate across media sectors
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 8:33 AM | 4 min read
The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector grew 20% in 2022 to cross more than Rs 2 lakh crore (USD 26.2 billion), 5% above its pre-pandemic 2019 levels, according to a report released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) recently.
While television remains the largest segment (followed by digital and Print), TV continues to bleed subscribers as the media consumption pattern and choice of platforms among Indians have changed drastically in the last few years.
Not surprising then that the TV industry's revenue shrank from Rs 72,000 Cr to Rs 70,900 Cr between 2021 and 2022. It was Rs 78,700 Cr before the Covid pandemic 2019 but dropped to Rs 68,500 Cr in 2020, as per the ministry’s latest statistical book on the M&E sector based on EY estimates.
Digital media, on the other hand, grew the most. From Rs 30,800 Cr in 2019, digital's revenue grew consistently and reached almost double-Rs 57,100 Cr-in 2022. It has also expanded its share in the M&E sector from 16% to 27% between 2019 to 2022.
If data charges associated with digital consumption are also included, digital's share would stand at 50% in the total M&E, an EY report stated.
Nevertheless, the TV sector is set to grow at the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9 percent by 2025. However, Digital has the highest projected growth rate (14.7 percent) across media sectors.
Overall, half the sector's growth was driven by traditional media (TV, print, radio and OOH) and the rest by digital, online gaming and animation and VFX.
Gaming blue-eyed boy
Online gaming is one of the fastest growing consumer internet businesses in India with nearly 600 million consumers. The revenue of the sector has gone more than double, from Rs 6,500 Cr to Rs 13,500 Cr, between 2019-2022. It is set to further grow at 9.8 percent CAGR till 2025, MIB predicts.
It's noteworthy that on October 1 India implemented a 28% Goods and Services Tax (from 18% to 28%) rate on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing retrospectively from 2017 onwards.
Hefty tax demand notices have been served to prominent players like Dream11, Games 24x7 and its affiliates, and Head Digital Works. The total GST demand raised by the government from Real Money Gaming companies might touch Rs 1 lakh crore, as per industry executives.
The real money gaming ecosystem accounts for 3/4 of the total gaming sector revenue as per a FICCI-EY report.
Print and OOH
The report also shares a glimpse on how print media and Out-of-Home (OOH) have bounced back with over 25% and 50% increase respectively in terms of taxes. Taxes of both the sectors are predicted to grow by 3.7 % and 12.8% respectively in the next three years.
As per a recent report from Crisil, the print media revenue will grow between 13 per cent and 15 per cent to Rs 30,000 cr this year on the back of higher ad spends by the government and corporates in the five election-bound states that will go to poll this November. The government coffers will surely go richer in 2023.
Radio industry set to grow
The Radio industry, which was heavily affected by Covid-19, is battling challenges in the face of on-demand streaming platforms and a series of systematic problems. The sector and its taxes to the government have not even touched its pre-COVID levels yet, MIB report indicates.
The report predicts that the taxes from the sector will grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent. However, it may go up if the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has its way. The TRAI has recently advised MIB to allow private FM radio channels to broadcast independent news and current affairs programmes, with a limit of 10 minutes per hour.
It is believed that the move to broadcast news will help create an upswing for private Radio operators. Currently, private FM radio operators can only broadcast All India Radio’s (AIR) news bulletins without any alterations.
Bata launches athleisure clothing under ‘Power Apparel’
The collection offers a range of t-shirts, shorts & tracks that seamlessly blend functionality and styling
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 11:48 AM | 2 min read
Bata India, a footwear retailer, has announced the expansion of its product portfolio in activewear and athleisure clothing with the launch of ‘Power Acti-Wear’. With a focus on comfort and contemporary style, the clothing range will offer the latest innovation and technology to fitness enthusiasts under Bata’s flagship athleisure brand ‘Power’, the company said.
“Power has been known for its dynamic range of performance-driven footwear and with the launch of Power Apparel, the brand aims to amalgamate cutting-edge innovation with fashion forward designs. The collection offers a range of t-shirts, shorts & tracks that seamlessly blend functionality and styling. The Power Acti-Wear range is designed to aid fitness enthusiasts to pursue the activity of their choice with comfort. The apparel range comes with technologies like Qik-Dry, Acti-Vent, Acti-Stretch and Feather Tech that enable quick sweat absorption, higher air circulation, perfect stretch and light weight to enhance performance while ensuring a comfortable workout experience,” read a press release.
Speaking on the launch, Olivier Heck, Global Athleisure brands Director, said, “Power Acti-Wear is not just a clothing line; it is Power’s commitment to pushing boundaries. By combining our expertise in innovation with our passion for style, we are setting up a new benchmark in the world of performance and athleisure. Power is synonymous with fitness, and now with Apparel, we are not just introducing clothing; we are introducing a powerful lifestyle.”
BW Businessworld's latest issue shines spotlight on upturn in India’s experiential economy
The issue explores the resurgence in India’s experiential economy with key insights from industry captains
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 11:40 AM | 3 min read
BW Businessworld in its latest issue dated October 07, 2023, dives deep into India’s resurgent experiential economy. The issue offers a wide array of thought-provoking columns from industry veterans, exclusive interviews, and in-depth features.
The issue underscores the trend of consumers prioritising experiences over traditional material possessions, accelerated by the challenges and transformations wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic. This shift carries significant implications for various industries and offers both opportunities and challenges for businesses navigating this evolving landscape.
Simultaneously, the experiential economy, catalysed by heightened consumer spending following the pandemic, has received fresh impetus through global events like the G20 summit. Sectors such as travel, tourism, media, and entertainment are poised to become major contributors to the national exchequer and emerge as significant employment generators in the foreseeable future. PwC's Outlook 2021-2025 predicts a global rebound in spending on entertainment and media, reaching a staggering $2.4 trillion by 2025. India is expected to claim a significant portion of this vast economic pie.
The cover feature of this edition takes a deep dive into a nation poised for indulgence and the transformative impact it is set to unleash on the Indian economy. Various facets of this trend are examined, from redefining the relationship between employees and organisations to the profound effects on the experiential sectors.
Cinemas Are Back!
Furthermore, this edition features exclusive interviews with industry stalwarts, including Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Cinemas, and Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR INOX. They discuss the revival of the cinema industry in India amidst the dominance of digital streaming, audience dynamics in urban and rural settings, and innovative strategies that have reignited the allure of the big screen. Additionally, the issue sheds light on the evolving dynamics of the wedding industry and its strategies to stand out in the market.
Unprecedented Era of Economic Growth
Columnist Srinath Sridharan contributes an insightful essay that dissects the prevailing dynamics of the stock market. Sridharan astutely observes that “Market exuberance, when left unchecked, can lead to speculative bubbles that ultimately burst.”
Despite the regulatory strides taken since the market turmoil of 1992, including the establishment of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the financial landscape has seen the emergence of financial market influencers. The enchanting allure of the stock markets is thoroughly explored in this edition. Sridharan notes, “India's financial landscape is experiencing a remarkable transformation, with its market capitalization currently standing at a staggering $3.3 trillion, securing its place as the fifth most valued market on the global stage.”
While the nearly $330 billion surge in market capitalization in 2023 underscores India's economic prowess and investor confidence, it simultaneously emphasizes the need for vigilance and a profound understanding of the intricate dynamics at play.
This issue also features another edition of Master Strokes which talks about the holistic digital banking transformation in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Industry experts, such as Mahesh Ramamoorthy, CIO of Yes Bank, and Vishwanath Ramaswamy, Vice President of IBM, share anecdotes on how technology has been leveraged in their respective organisations to achieve greater operational efficiency and business outcomes.
In the 'Last Word' column, Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupitor Wagons, shares his insights and perspectives. He discusses the company's strategies for expansion, its international endeavours, collaborations with RITES, industry challenges, and more.
The latest edition of BW Businessworld promises to be a captivating exploration of India's remarkable economic growth and the transformative power of the experiential marketing economy.
Click here to read the entire story of BW Businessworld
Industry stalwarts come forward to make CEO-CHRO Conclave 2023 a massive success
The event hosted several industry visionaries who have made significant contributions in the areas of human resources and national economy
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 11:36 AM | 5 min read
The third edition of the BW People CEO CHRO Conclave 2023 was held on 30th September at The Imperial, New Delhi. The flagship event hosted several industry visionaries who have made significant contributions in the areas of human resources and contributed towards India’s national growth. The day-long summit brought together chief human resource officers, chief executive officers and HR professionals from across domains and renowned organisations to explore the power of human capital and the emerging trends and innovations in the field of human resources.
The speakers shed light upon advancing wise innovation, the importance of ethical leadership in fostering a value-driven workforce, the power of human capital and the importance of collaboration between HRs and educational institutions.
Investing in people is the shortest path in national progress: Raghupati Singhania
Acknowledging the value of HR professionals in nation-building, Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of J K Tyres said, "Human resource is often viewed as the people management department and plays a very pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of growth. Human resources is not merely a function, but it is a philosophy and belief that investing in people is the shortest path in an organisation’s and nation’s progress."
An apt dialogue on the role of Human Resources in contemporary organisations followed Singhania’s opening address. The discussion delved into a wide range of issues from inclusive hiring practices to aligning personal aspirations with corporate objectives and even the integration of employee happiness as a measurable metric for sustainable growth.
HR intricate part of driving cultural alignment within the organisation: Raj Nayak
While every aspect of the HR dimension got expert attention during the day, top leaders also voiced their opinions on the value of cultural alignment within an organisation.
"Culture in an organisation is a trickle-down from the management and the leadership. And the belief in HR is a part of it”, said Raj Nayak, the Managing Director of House of Cheer Networks Pvt Ltd.
Concurring a similar view Antony J. Alex, founder and CEO of Rainmaker underscored the critical role of Human Resources (HR) in shaping an organization's culture and the importance of creating a strong brand identity based on shared values. He also advocated a commitment to leaving organisations better than they were found through continuous improvement driven by values.
Hitech and high touch workplaces to rule the next decade
While talks around leadership, and organisational culture formed the flavour of the day, industry veterans also gave their two cents on leveraging the technology of generative AI as HR functions move ahead towards imbibing automation in every sphere.
In the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and HR process automation, leading CEOs and CHROs recognised the undeniable importance of technological advancements that are reshaping how work is getting done in organisations.
Talking specifically about the aspect of using AI in talent management, Prem Singh, President, of Group CHRO, JK Organisation, said " It is largely proven that tech involvement, especially artificial intelligence, certainly creates a lot of consistency and predictability of a right candidate around talent acquisition."
"It can also predict the likelihood of a talent in a particular environment. The ability to anticipate the risk of flight through algorithms designed to observe human behaviour", he added.
However, amidst this automation-driven transformation, a significant aspect that cannot be overlooked is the intrinsic value of human connection within the organizational setup. As Rakesh Prasad, AVP - HR (IFS) at Indigo, aptly emphasized, "what truly gets an employee engaged is the connection, so human connection is mandatory to get employees engaged at a certain level." While automation streamlines various HR processes, it is the human touch that fosters employee engagement and satisfaction.
Demand for speciallised skills on the rise
Industries are increasingly seeking employees with specific skill sets tailored to meet their organizational goals. This growing demand for specialized skills underscores the need for educational institutions to adapt their curriculum accordingly. Dr. Harsimran Sandhu, Professor of Finance and Area Chair Finance at IMT Ghaziabad, highlighted the potential for a skilled workforce to emerge directly from the academic sphere. To make this a reality, he suggested that companies should actively engage with educational institutions, with HR playing a pivotal role in bridging the gap between industry needs and academic programs.
Sharing her take on the talks around upskilling, Simin Askari, Senior Vice President - Corporate Human resource and Business Excellence, DS Group said,
“I think the role of upskilling and bringing about change management is extremely important as post covid there has been a lot of change and organisations have started using technology and have understood the importance of being agile and staying updated.”
In an era where human capital is increasingly recognised as the cornerstone of national progress, the role of human resources takes centre stage in shaping a brighter future for nations. The synergy between HR practices and national development has never been more critical. Summing up and identifying key factors influencing HR’s evolution, Yuvaraj Srivastava, Group Chief Human Resource Officer at MakeMyTrip, pointed out towards favourable government regulations related to industrialisation, the focus on education with the proliferation of management colleges, and the impact of different generations on the workforce.
While experts at the BW People CEO - CHRO Conclave 2023 were at a consensus that generative AI and HR Tech will redefine future workplaces, maintaining a balance between hitech and high touch will hold the key to prosperous organisations both in terms of a healthy bottom line and value-driven workforce.
