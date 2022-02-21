ZeroPay comes up with quirky ‘short-term need’ campaign

As part of the campaign, condom packets with short-term needs written across them were distributed all over Bangalore

Fintech platform ZeroPay has come up with a quirky and creative marketing campaign to promote their platform. As part of their recent campaign, condom packets with short-term needs written across them were distributed all over Bangalore.

ZeroPay’s 'short-term needs' campaign was seen being carried out in popular areas of Bangalore such as Koramangala, Indiranagar, M G Road, Church Street, and so on. The public seems to have stumbled across clusters of condom packets at malls, restaurants, pubs, and parking lots in the city.

The packaging gave consumers an opportunity to scan the QR code and enter the brand website to discover its unique features. The brand intends to create and strengthen affinity with its audience with this campaign, both on the street and on social media.

The ‘short-term needs’ campaign aimed to highlight ways in which the BNPL model of ZeroPay is there to meet all your short-term needs without the usual complications of the credit system.

