Wunderman Thompson’s campaign for Water Kingdom highlights everybody’s right to water

Water Kingdom has opened its doors for the general public once again, with the ‘Paani pe sabka haq hai’ campaign, which invites everyone back to their favourite water park.

The 360° campaign has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson Mumbai keeping in mind the strong connection we all share with water. Be it the water cooler, a swimming pool, or the water park, the insight is rooted in the observation that around them, we all loosen up, let out guard down, and relax.

Talking about the campaign, Hanoz Mogrelia, Senior VP & Executive Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, said, “Summer is here. Water Kingdom is reopening after two years. The pandemic is at an end. Masks are not compulsory from tomorrow. Our line Paani pe sabka haq hai rings true in every sense.”

Reassuring customers, Paresh Mishra President Business Development, added, “We are taking utmost care of all our customers and staff after coming out of Covid19. Our water is hygienically cleaned throughout the day, and all Covid related precautions are maintained, our partners at Wunderman Thompson has created a wonderful campaign welcoming guests back to the water park, we were particularly happy with the theme - ‘Paani pe sabka haq hai’. ”

